McDaniel-Grier End-of-Season Takeaways

It was locker cleanout day for the Miami Dolphins on Monday, and that included the traditional media session with the general manager and head coach.

So here were the highlights among the comments by GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel:

-- First question deals with cornerback Byron Jones, and Grier said Jones worked hard to try to return. Grier is not ready to discuss where the team stands in regards to Jones' future with the Dolphins.

-- Grier calls 2022 a successful season for the Dolphins, though nobody is satisfied because the ultimate goal — winning the Super Bowl — wasn't reached.

-- Grier reiterates that Tua is "our starting quarterback. We fully expect him back next year 100 percent, ready to go." Grier doesn't address the issue, however, of exercising the fifth-year option on his contract and giving him a long-term extension — he's now eligible for that for the first time.

-- Grier fights back against the notion that Tua is more susceptible to getting concussions in the future because he had a couple this season. Grier also indicates that Tua already wears one of the safest helmets when it comes to protecting against concussions.

-- Regarding the job that Josh Boyer did this season, McDaniel says he was "very proud" of the defense down the stretch. "Couldn't be prouder of yesterday," mentioning the seven sacks and the takeaways the defense produced.

-- When it comes to potential changes on the coaching staff, McDaniel says it's too early to discuss those because the season ended just a day ago.

-- Tight end Mike Gesicki is scheduled to become a UFA in two months, but Grier only talks about how he persevered this season and said he was happy for his touchdown at Buffalo on Sunday.

-- Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson both sustained injuries in 2022, and Grier speaks highly of each of them. "They're both part of the plan and we'll give them both opportunities."

-- All options are on the table in regards to Tua's contract status, including exercising the fifth-year option.

-- There will be discussions as well regarding the contract status of Christian Wilkins, who will play on the fifth-year option in 2023 unless the team signs him to a long-term extension (likely).

-- Regarding the time management issues that plagued the Dolphins against Buffalo, McDaniel repeated what he said after the game about "compounding variables" that affected things. "If it became a problem in crunch time, it was ultimately my responsibility." Mentions that a lot of new faces on offense hurt with the communication.

-- Asked about Skylar Thompson and whether he'll be the No. 2 QB come training camp, McDaniel basically indicates he's way too early for that discussion, though he talks about the respect Thompson earned from his teammates.

-- Despite the Dolphins being projected as being over the cap, Grier says the team will have some maneuverability after some moves are made.

-- Grier said he expected Channing Tindall's rookie season to be spent mostly on special teams.

-- Regarding signing players with an injury history, Grier says you can't be scared of that.

