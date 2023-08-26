Dolphins Going with Tua and Full (Healthy) Lineup Again Against Jacksonville

The Miami Dolphins wrap up their preseason schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium

The Miami Dolphins again will be going with their starters when they face the Jackonville Jaguars in their preseason finale at TIAA Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

The team released its list of "players not expected to play" and it featured only players dealing with injuries along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who continues to "hold in" as he seeks a new contract.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Thursday the plan was for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the starters to play something like more than a quarter but less than a half, though he had reserved the right to change his mind pending a conversation with his coaching staff after practice.

THE PLAYERS SITTING OUT

The Dolphins have listed 14 players as not expected to play, with the list highlighted by CB Jalen Ramsey, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Zach Sieler and Wilkins.

Also sitting out will QB Mike White, CB Justin Bethel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., RB De'Von Achane, S Brandon Jones, OL Robert Jones, T Terron Armstead, TE Eric Saubert, WR Braylon Sanders and DT Da'Shawn Hand.

White entered the concussion protocol as the result of a hit he absorbed in the 28-3 victory against the Houston Texans last Saturday and McDaniel indicated before practice Thursday that he wouldn't be playing even if he cleared the final step of the protocol. White did practice Wednesday and Thursday.

BACK IN ACTION

Among those expected to play after sitting out the game against Houston are CB Cam Smith, CB Keion Crossen, FB Alec Ingold, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Ethan Bonner. G Lester Cotton, T Liam Eichenberg and TE Tanner Conner.

Newcomers A.J. Johnson and Jamal Woods both are expected to play after signing with the Dolphins this week.

It's fair to suggest that Woods, a rookie free agent, was signed specifically with this game in mind with Wilkins, Sieler and Hand also out of the lineup at defensive tackle.

Conner will be making his preseason debut after being activated off PUP this week.

Maybe the best news of all is Smith being in the lineup, just two weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason opener.

SAME PATTERN FOR TUA

Tagovailoa playing in the last two preseason games after sitting out the opener is exactly what happened last summer in Mike McDaniel's first year as Dolphins head coach.

As a point of reference, Tua played three series in the third preseason game last summer against the Philadelphia Eagles, leading the offense to a 17-0 lead before giving way to Teddy Bridgewater in a 48-10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

