Dolphins Going with Tua and Full (Healthy) Lineup Against Houston

The Miami Dolphins will use their healthy players for the second preseason game against the Texans

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa indeed will be in uniform when the Miami Dolphins face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In fact, every Dolphins player not dealing with an injury will be suiting up, including WR Tyreek Hill, CB Xavien Howard and RB Raheem Mostert.

The only exception is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who continues to hold in as he looks for a new contract.

The team's list of players "not expected to play" contains 15 names this week, after a total of 34 players didn't play in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

That list of players: CB Jalen Ramsey, WR Jaylen Waddle, CB Justin Bethel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., CB Cam Smith, CB Keion Crossen, S Brandon Jones, FB Alec Ingold, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Ethan Bonner, G Lester Cotton, T Terron Armstead, OL Liam Eichenberg and WR Braylon Sanders.

Cotton took part in both joint practices against the Texans this week, and it's unclear what his physical issue might be. Nose tackle Brandon Pili will be in the lineup after being injured late in the practice Thursday.

WHO'LL SEE ACTION, WHO MIGHT START

Based on the list provided by the Dolphins, the following players should be making their 2023 preseason debut against Houston: Tua, LB Bradley Chubb, WR Robbie Chosen, CB Kader Kohou, DB Trill Williams, S Jevon Holland, Tyreek Hill, LB Jaelan Phillips, Howard, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Duke Riley, LB David Long Jr., LB Jerome Baker, C Connor Williams, C Dan Feeney, G Robert Hunt, T Kendall Lamm, TE Durham Smythe, DT Zach Sieler and DT Raekwon Davis.

With Armstead out, the expectation is that Lamm will start at left tackle, and one would expect Isaiah Wynn or Robert Jones to get the start at left guard.

The most intriguing spot on defense will be at cornerback, where we would expect Noah Igbinoghene to start alongside Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou in a nickel set.

Igbinoghene was among the players who profiled as those to watch in this game in their quest to land a roster spot or a bigger role on offense or defense, or even make their case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

SAME PATTERN FOR TUA

Tagovailoa playing in the second preseason game after sitting out the opener is exactly what happened last summer in Mike McDaniel's first year as Dolphins head coach.

McDaniel said Thursday that Tua definitely would be playing in the preseason, though he wasn't sure whether that would be this week or next week in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As another point of reference, Tua played two series in the second preseason game last summer against the Las Vegas Raiders, driving the offense to a field goal before giving way to Teddy Bridgewater in the second quarter.

