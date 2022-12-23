Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have eight players questionable or doubtful for their Christmas Day game

The Miami Dolphins did not rule out any players for their Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers, but they have eight players listed as questionable or doubtful.

And that list on their final Week 16 injury report includes some new names this week: linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

Chubb sustained a knee injury in practice Thursday, while Phillips entered the week with a toe injury. Both were listed as limited participants each of the past two days.

If either or both can't play, it should mean a bigger role for veteran Melvin Ingram and/or Andrew Van Ginkel.

The two players listed as doubtful are WR River Cracraft and T Eric Fisher, who both are dealing with a calf injury. Cracraft has missed the past two games with the injury; Fisher was injured in practice this week.

They were the only players who did not practice Friday, along with RB Myles Gaskin, who surfaced on the injury report with an illness.

The other four players listed as questionable, all of whom were limited in practice Friday, are T Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), S Eric Rowe (hamstring) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip).

Rowe and Wilson were limited all week after missing the Buffalo game last Saturday night, while Armstead was back at practice Friday after sitting out the first two days.

One of them was tackle Terron Armstead, whose absence on Wednesdays should be expected by now given the various injuries with which he's dealt all season.

Given Armstead's routine all week, it's probably safe to expect him to be in the lineup against the Packers. The absence of Fisher might mean a practice squad elevation on the offensive line, such as Kendall Lamm, though the Dolphins also could activate Liam Eichenberg off IR to give them eight healthy offensive linemen. In that scenario, though, the Dolphins would have to create a spot on the 53-man roster.

Cracraft missing a third consecutive game likely would mean another practice squad elevation, either for rookie free agent Braylon Sanders or newcomer Daesean Hamilton, with rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma making his NFL debut another possibility.

Among players who did not get a game status designation after being on the injury report during the week were safety Jevon Holland, who missed some plays at Buffalo because of a neck injury, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who appears ready to resume his role as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa after being inactive the past four games.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

The final Packers injury report of the week featured only one name, that of left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has missed the past two games after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Bakhtiari was listed as doubtful.

With Bakhtiari out, Green Bay's starting left tackle in their Monday night victory against the L.A. Rams in Week 15 was rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom, whose brother Cameron Tom spent some time with the Dolphins in 2021.

Among the Green Bay players who were on the injury report during the week but did not get a game status designation and therefore will be available are QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Aaron Jones and G Elgton Jenkins.

