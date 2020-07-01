AllDolphins
Deiter Lands Major Big Ten  Honor

Alain Poupart

Dolphins interior offensive lineman Michael Deiter is getting ready for his second NFL season, but he just got a nice reward for his performance at the University of Wisconsin.

Deiter was one of six offensive linemen revealed by the Big Ten Network as part of BTN's All-Conference Team of the 2010s.

Deiter was joined at guard on the All-Big Ten All-Decade Team by Dan Feeney from Indiana (now with the L.A. Chargers) and current Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis. 

The other members of the All-Decade Team were Michigan tackle Taylor Lewan (now with the Tennessee Titans), Iowa tackle Brandon Scherff (Washington) and Ohio State center Billy Price (Bengals).

During his time at Wisconsin, Deiter started all 54 games — 24 at left guard, 16 at center and 14 at left tackle — he played. His 54 starts were the most in school history and second in Big Ten history.

Deiter was named first-team All-Big Ten twice, and was first-team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2018 before the Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

As a rookie in the NFL, Deiter started 15 games, though he saw his streak of consecutive starts (which had begun in high school) end in December.

Deiter will enter his second season in a battle to maintain a starting job on a Dolphins offensive line that underwent a massive reconstruction project in the offseason.

But nothing that happens moving forward can take away from his accomplishments at Wisconsin.

"Pretty sweet," Deiter said. "Never would've thought I'd hear that. It's definitely something that I'm happy having. I'm definitely proud of it. It's a huge honor. Like I said, I would've never expected it. I was just out there playing football and having fun, and never thought I'd be named any awards ever, but it's definitely cool to have that be associated with your name and something I'm proud of having."

