Dolphins Player Profile - G Michael Deiter

Alain Poupart

As we continue through this offseason without minicamps, we'll be breaking down the players on the roster, review their 2019 performance and see how they fit for 2020.

We continue this series with offensive lineman Michael Deiter

How he got to Miami

Deiter was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft with the 78th overall choice. The selection of Deiter from the University of Wisconsin was announced by then-Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake and former Dolphins tackle Richmond Webb.

Contract status

Deiter signed a standard four-year rookie deal worth $3.8 million that will run through the 2022 season.

2019 season

It was an interesting season for Deiter, who started training camp as a backup until Dave DeGuglielmo replaced Pat Flaherty in the first few days.

DeGuglielmo immediately put Deiter in the starting lineup at left guard, and Deiter started the first 12 games until he was replaced by Keaton Sutherland for the December game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

That marked the first time since high school that Deiter did not start a game he had played.

Deiter's performance was pretty much like that of the entire offensive line, in that it had its moments but overall wasn't up to par.

2020 outlook

With all the additions the Dolphins made to the offensive line in the offseason, the feeling is that most of the 2019 starters will be losing that status.

With Deiter, if he does manage to remain a starter, it most definitely will be at a different position because the Dolphins signed Ereck Flowers to a three-year, $30 million contract as a free agent after he had a good year at left guard for Washington following three rough seasons at tackle.

The options for Deiter then would become either right guard or center, two positions where he started at Wisconsin.

At center, Deiter would have to beat out free agent acquisition Ted Karras, who started last year in New England after being a backup for three seasons.

At right guard, it's a lot more complicated because there appear to be a lot more options.

Guard Michael Deiter
Sam Navarro-USA Today Sports

Danny Isidora and Shaq Calhoun both started games at that spot for the Dolphins in 2019, Jesse Davis has experience at that position if the Dolphins want to move him from right tackle, or the Dolphins could slid second-round pick Robert Hunt inside after he played right tackle at Louisiana-Lafayette. — remember that NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay both had Hunt as their No. 1 guard prospect.

More than likely, Deiter will have a place on the roster, but whether he ends up starting will depend on the kind of progress he's made since last year with physical strength being a clear area that needed improvement.

