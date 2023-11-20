Tua, McDaniel Star in "Hard Knocks" Clips

We've got our first glimpse of the Miami Dolphins and the "Hard Knocks" premiere coming up Tuesday, and the trailer featured one of the biggest storylines around Dolphins camp last week.

Yes, Tua's new hairstyle.

Then another clip was released Tuesday, that one showing head coach Mike McDaniel addressing his players in the team auditorium about the very idea of appearing on "Hard Knocks."

"Hard Knocks In Season with the Miami Dolphins" will kick off Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MAX, with filming having begun after the team returned from Germany after its Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins were in their bye week, and that's when Tua decided to change his look, which he then showed off to assistant coach Darrell Bevell just as wide receiver Robbie Chosen was getting close to the QB room.

The documentary series will have new episodes debut every Tuesday through Jan. 9, two days after the end of the 2023 regular season, and subsequent Tuesday for the duration of a Dolphins postseason run.

Per the NFL announcement, "the 18-time Emmy-winning series will deliver its signature all-access coverage, documenting the current AFC East first-place Miami Dolphins, led by second-year Head Coach Mike McDaniel, as they navigate the final eight games of the regular season and battle to return to the NFL playoffs. Camera crews will begin to chronicle the team in real time ahead of their Nov. 19 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, giving viewers an intimate look at their exciting brand of offense featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and running back Raheem Mostert, as well as their talented defense anchored by the likes of Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland."

The Dolphins were announced a few weeks back as the team selected for this edition of the in-season "Hard Knocks" show.

PREVIOUS "HARD KNOCKS" SEASONS

The Arizona Cardinals were featured as the in-season team on "Hard Knocks" last year, while the New York Jets got the training camp treatment of the annual series this August after the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins have appeared on Hard Knocks once before — in 2012 when Joe Philbin was the first-year head coach and the storylines included former first-round pick Vontae Davis being told he was being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, longtime star wide receiver Chad Johnson was informed he was being released, and the quarterback battle between veterans David Garrard and Matt Moore and then-rookie first-round pick Ryan Tannehill.