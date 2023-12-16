Dolphins have a tough decision to make, determining who replaces Connor Williams for Sunday's home game against the New York Jets and beyond

This season’s evolution of Liam Eichenberg has been one of the more intriguing player journeys of the 2023 season.

The former Notre Dame standout the Miami Dolphins’traded up to select in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft lost his starting left guard spot in training camp, but transformed himself from a struggling fill-in starter back into a reliable cog on Miami’s resurgent but injury-depleted offensive line.

And right when Miami needed Eichenberg the most following the season-ending knee injury center Connor Williams suffered last week, the third-year veteran suffered a calf injury that had him using a walking boot earlier this week.

“It’s just sore. It just feels like a bruise. It’s not too bad,” Eichenberg said, describing the injury he said impacted his performance in Miami’s 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Eichenberg sparingly participated in Miami’s lone practice of the week Friday, which opened the door for newly signed seven-year veteran Jonotthan Harrison, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019, to replace him as the Dolphins’ new starting center.

Eichenberg's calf injury is healing

But Eichenberg insists the calf injury is getting better daily and is optimistic he’ll play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

He’ll learn if he’ll receive medical clearance Saturday following the Dolphins’ final walk-through.

Considering how important centers are — they touch the ball just as much as quarterbacks — Eichenberg's performance and/or absence could dictate the performance level of the Dolphins' offensive line.

“I am trying to get better every single day. I would not be surprised if I was out there playing,” Eichenberg said. “The athletic trainers get me right and [I] improve every single day. Day by day. That’s the plan.”

If Eichenberg is cleared to return, he’ll likely replace Williams at center, starting his fourth game of the season at a spot he started playing during OTAs in the spring.

Eichenberg struggled in his first start at center in Miami’s 28-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 1. But he got progressively better.

When Williams returned from a groin injury, Eichenberg was called on to start games at left and right guard, but it’s possible that his future with the franchise might be at center because Williams is an unrestricted free agent facing a 9-to-12 month rehab.

“Back in the saddle at center,” said Eichenberg, who has started 34 of the 39 NFL games he's played. “First couple snaps took me a minute, but after that I felt comfortable. It’s kind of like riding a bike. I felt better as the game went along.”

The biggest concern about playing an injured Eichenberg is the fact he’s struggled when healthy, so it’s possible his effectiveness could decrease with the calf injury.

Quinnen Williams presents tough challenge

It doesn’t help that the Jets possess one of the NFL’s top defensive tackles in Quinnen Williams, a 2022 Pro Bowl selection who has contributed 51 tackles, three sacks, an interception and forced a fumble in the 13 games he’s played this season.

Harrison, who has started 42 of the 84 NFL games he’s played, has the size (6-4, 305 pounds) and the strength to anchor the line. He’s a well-sculpted offensive lineman (14 percent body fat) who seems athletic, which could benefit Miami in the run game.

However, he’s had four days to digest Miami’s playbook and terminology, which could mean the Dolphins are forced to dumb down the offense, or have someone else on the offensive line make the line calls.

Harrison says the Dolphins offense has some carryover from what he learned while with the Atlanta Falcons for training camp this summer, and he’s been given a crash course all week, as coaches have labored to prepare him for Sunday, just in case Eichenberg can’t go.

Asked whether the offensive line issues could impact the game plan, head coach Mike McDaniel said: “There can be a happy medium hopefully to the point that it would be unnoticeable to all of you guys, so I don’t expect it. There are always things that change, ways you attack defenses. You’re doing it to the strength of your team. I think we’ve done a good job of putting together a plan where it’s not unreasonable for those guys to really execute.”