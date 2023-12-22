McDaniel December 22 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- McDaniel shows up with some snazzy glasses for the start of his media session.

-- Robert Hunt will not play against the Cowboys. Austin Jackson, however, will not be ruled out and will practice Friday.

-- Asked directly whether Tyreek Hill sustained a high ankle sprain, McDaniel deflects and doesn't specifically answer but does say there have been no setbacks and he feels good about his potential availability for the Dallas game.

-- After Ndamukong Suh visited this week, McDaniel is asked about the chances of changing the dynamics of the locker room given Suh's past and McDaniel points out that it's important to investigate all scenarios.

-- With Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard and the idea of trusting a player's word on whether he can play, McDaniel says that trust is built over time. As far as their availability for the Dallas game, "We'll see how today progresses."

-- Xavien has an encouraging practice Thursday and "didn't take a step back."

-- DeShon Elliott actually remains in the final stages of the concussion protocol and has been cleared for contact.

-- With Raheem Mostert, McDaniel indicates this was a case of him telling his running back he wasn't practicing.

-- De'Von Achane has not suffered any setback related to his toe injury and he's play against the Cowboys.

-- Asked about the evolution of his offense throughout a season, McDaniel says it's about adjusting and learning what opposing defenses are doing against the Dolphins. "It's very much a different scope than when we start off in September."

-- Asked about the Cowboys defense and facing former Atlanta Falcons colleague Dan Quinn, McDaniel says he expects a "bounce-back effort."

-- In regard to his bashing some of his own play-calling as depicted on Episode 5 of Hard Knocks, McDaniel makes the fabulous point of taking accountability if he wants his players to be accountable. Great sign of leadership there! Even says it's not that a big deal. Perhaps, but not every coach is like that, though.

-- McDaniel indicates he scripts the first 24 plays, adding there are some adjustments for situational reasons or depending on what the defense is doing.