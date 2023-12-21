Dolphins Week 16 Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

Getting the inside information on the Miami Dolphins opponents for the matchup at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to clinch a playoff spot and move to 11-4 on the season when they face the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys will go into the game with an identical 10-4 record but are coming off a humbling 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills, their fourth road loss of the season while they remain undefeated at home.

To get some answers on five major questions related to the Cowboys and this interconference showdown rematch, we turned to Mike Fisher, publisher of SI Fan Nation sister site Cowboys Country.

1. Let's start with the obvious question, which is why is there such a discrepancy in the success the Cowboys have at home vs. the road?

MF: The Cowboys are trying to convince themselves that this is a non-issue; indeed, i’m not sure they are collectively aware of the fact that in the last two years they have a losing mark away from home. Maybe it’s all more glaring because the Cowboys are on a wild 15-game home winning streak. But it’s got to be mental now. And pretending it’s a non-issue is whistling past the graveyard.

2. The Cowboys have had two really dreadful outings when it comes to run defense, the first at Arizona and the second at Buffalo last Sunday; what is the concern level in Dallas about their ability to stop the run against Miami?

MF: Given the fact that they in one dismal afternoon allowed James Cook to morph into Walter Payton? It’s pretty clear that Dallas is reliant on being able to get ahead early and then dictate game script. The playmakers on defense - and under coordinator Dan Quinn this is a record-setting bunch - feed off what the playmakers on offense do first.

3. What did Buffalo do defensively to shut down the Cowboys offense Sunday?

MF: I’ll be frank with you: I think during the early stages of this week, the coaches are trying to figure that out. There was nothing “exotic” about the Bills game plan. Maybe Dallas just got bullied.

4. How would you expect the Cowboys to try to deal with the Dolphins passing game, particularly if Tyreek Hill is in the lineup?

MF: The Dallas corners have done a solid job keeping opposing wideout studs from greatly impacting games. Maybe the model is the most recent work against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith of the Eagles. Stephon Gilmore can’t run with Tyreek, but he wins with savvy. DaRon Bland has a better shot speed-wise, but his effectiveness comes as a ball hawk.

5. What should be the Dolphins' biggest cause for concern in this game?

MF: Under coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys simply don’t lose back-to-back games. They believe in their theme of “resilience.” Dak Prescott’s locker room presence — classy and enormous — is foundational to that … just as he’s foundational to Dallas’ chance of winning.