McDaniel August 27 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Zoom media session looking back at the Jacksonville game and ahead to roster cuts

On the day after the Miami Dolphins concluded their preseason schedule with a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters via Zoom.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- McDaniel began his session by remembering former senior VP for community affairs Jason Jenkins on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

-- Wide receiver Daewood Davis recently arrived in the building. He is in the concussion protocol. "He's doing better than last night in terms of strength and stuff."

-- Running back Salvon Ahmed is not in concussion protocol. He's day-to-day.

-- As for Elijah Campbell, fortunately the injury was not related to an ACL. Doctors are still assessing the extent. "There's still a season chance for him." Indicates there was a substantial injury that will take him into the season.

-- .McDaniel said he was fired up for the extension signed by DT Zach Sieler and points out his teammates also were psyched about it. Points to Sieler's journey as a guy who was cut twice. "He's a guy example of worry about what you can control."

-- Asked about Christian Wilkins, McDaniel said the two issues are not related.

-- Regarding Skylar Thompson's play, McDaniel says he doesn't put the second interception on him at all. Says there was a missed assignment in blitz pick-up.

-- Regarding Tyreek Hill and a potential suspension related to his offseason incident, McDaniel says "nothing has come across my desk" and he's focused only on the players on the roster and the cuts that are coming up.

-- McDaniel says there are more NFL players on the Dolphins roster than there are roster spots.

-- Cutting players to get down to the 53 is among his least days of the calendar year, McDaniel says.

-- QB Mike White clears concussion protocol on Friday. McDaniel says there will be announcement on who the No. 2 QB until probably next Monday.

-- Jeff Wilson Jr. and Liam Eichenberg both sat out the game against Jacksonville. McDaniel called them some of his favorite battlers that he's had. Eichenberg dressed for the game and could have been used in an emergency, but McDaniel says it wouldn't have been fair to have him in there at less than 100 percent. Wilson is dealing with a midsection injury on top of a previous finger injury he incurred.

-- Using more screen passes is something the coaches noticed in the offseason as being beneficial to take advantage of space.

