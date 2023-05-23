Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session ahead of their OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Tuesday OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- McDaniel opens by talking about how cool it is that the Panthers and Heat are making deep playoff runs.

-- First question deals with young DBs Brandon Jones, Nik Needham and Trill Williams, and the health of Jones and Needham and a possible switch to safety for Williams. Jones and Needham have been diligent in their rehab, but McDaniel doesn't want to put a timetable on when they'll be on the field practicing. As for Williams, McDaniel talks about the value of playing different positions to fully understand the new scheme.

-- Asking about Isaiah Wynn, McDaniel says, "Anytime you can add Wynns to your roster" ... get it? Wynn is getting work at several spots and "has the opportunity to win playing time at several spots."

-- McDaniel said the offseason was critical for himself and saw in reviewing all the areas where the offense could improve, as opposed to everything they accomplished. Singles out pre-snap penalties as an area where improvement is needed after the Dolphins were the worst team in the NFL in that category in 2022.

-- Regarding Tua, McDaniel says he's seen a guy who's followed through with his words as much as any guy he's ever been around. Praises him for going above and beyond with the martial arts. "The work that he's done this offseason, it was so obviously beneficial that we've incorporated it into some of our drill work with the quarterbacks."

-- McDaniel explains the benefits of Tua's jiu-jitsu training in terms of protecting himself while being tackled.

-- "Strategic falling" is how McDaniel explains the training that Tua has undergone ... McDaniel also referenced all the injuries at quarterback last season, not just the concussions that sidelined Tua.

-- The position flexibility McDaniel described with the defensive backs applies to Andrew Van Ginkel getting work at inside linebacker, where his ability to drop off would make him more difficult to diagnose for offenses.

-- Regarding the new third QB rule, McDaniel points out that fans prefer watching a quarterback playing quarterback as opposed to a running back. "Makes sense to me."

