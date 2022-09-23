Mike McDaniel September 23 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- Terron Armstead missed the first two days of practice this week, and McDaniel says he's a vet who can play without practicing and he thought it would be extra helpful not to make it worse. "It is literally up in the air and I don't think he knows yet." McDaniel says there are multiple contingency plans if Armstead wins up not playing.

-- The next question deals with Tua's pocket management, and McDaniel says what he's really liked is how he's done with timing and being able to move off the spot if necessary, and also learning how to extend plays. "He's really owning the intent of the play."

-- Xavien Howard is dealing with a groin injury, and McDaniel says he's confident he'll be ready to go ... if he's ready to go.

-- The Dolphins will have to deal with Von Miller on Sunday, but McDaniel says "concerned" is not necessarily the word he would use, adding you have to plan accordingly regardless. Calls him an elite player.

-- With Bills head coach Sean McDermott saying that Micah Hyde, Dane Jackson and Jordan Phillips won't play against the Dolphins, McDaniel says what Buffalo does on defense won't change. "Their whole defense is productive because it's a team defense." McDaniel points out the Bills play "a ton" of zone defense. "They are assignment-oriented. They play unbelievable with each other."

-- Cedrick Wilson Jr. is dealing with a rib injury and McDaniel says the risk has to be assessed, whether the injury could be made worse, whether it's fair to put a player out there at less than 100 percent, and you try to find that perfect formula evaluating all the factors. "I know Ced's doing his best to get there. He wants to play. We want him to play." McDaniel says the call on whether Wilson plays could come down to game time.

-- River Cracraft scored his first NFL touchdown against Baltimore but he has only one practice squad elevation left in the regular season, but McDaniel says a decision on his status won't be made until it needs to be made. "No one would know he's a flex guy and that's a credit to him."

-- Asked about the first thing that comes to his mind when he thinks about the Dolphins-Bills rivalry, he answers: "Jim Kelly. Dan Marino." Yeah, that sounds about right.

-- Brandon Shell was signed to the practice squad early this week, and McDaniel says he's liked what he's seen from the veteran tackle.

-- The Dolphins have had an open spot on the 53-player roster, and McDaniel jokes, "I promise you this, it won't be vacant forever. We're not doing this because 52 is our lucky number."