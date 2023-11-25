McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 34-13 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted a Zoom media session the day after the Miami Dolphins' 34-13 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- Confirmation that Jaelan Phillips' right Achilles tendon was torn.

-- Better news with Terron Armstead and his quad injury, which isn't as severe as that Isaiah Wynn suffered. McDaniel calls Armstead game to game.

-- With Phillips, McDaniel says there will be an element of "players playing for him. He has all his teammates, all the support. And we all know he'll come back with a vengeance."

-- As far as replacing Phillips, McDaniel. says the starting point will be using Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah.

-- Tyreek Hill has been getting dinged up the last couple of games with his hand and foot/ankle the past two weeks, but McDaniel says he's not going to curtail his targets because of it, making the distinction between targets and playtime counts.

-- Regarding the linebacker position and the depth, McDaniel says it's something he and GM Chris Grier keep tabs on throughout the year.

-- McDaniel said he was happy to see his offensive players match the physicality of the Jets defense.

-- McDaniel is asked about the turf at MetLife Stadium and he wisely decides to keep it safe and just say it would be wise to follow the science.

-- Aaron Rodgers apparently has been trying to reach Phillips to pass along whatever help he can in dealing with the Achilles injury. McDaniel talks about the benefit of players talking to peers who have been through similar situations.

-- Phillips traveled back to Miami with his teammates.

-- McDaniel says Liam Eichenberg is getting better with every rep and playing exactly like you would expect a starting right guard to play.