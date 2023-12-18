McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 15 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 30-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted his traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 30-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- The first question deals with Andrew Van Ginkel and reports he sustained a broken nose against the Jets, and McDaniel said he knew about it until he saw his face.

-- Austin Jackson left the Jets game after aggravating his oblique injury, and McDaniel says it's not as severe as the same injury that sideline Jaelan Phillips for a couple of weeks. Called him day-to-day.

-- McDaniel points out that any player who works out before a game should be considered "close," in relation to both Xavien Howard and Tyreek Hill.

-- Raheem Mostert set franchise records for rushing touchdowns and overall touchdowns in a season, and McDaniel praised him for the perseverance he showed throughout his career and indicated how excited all his teammates were for him.

-- Starting safeties Jevon Holland DeShon Elliott missed the Jets game, and McDaniel says the team will continue to take it day-by-day with Holland. Calls Holland "a coach on the field" all game day. Elliott remains in concussion protocol., but McDaniel says he's progressing well and he's optimistic about his status for the Dallas game.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah sustained a hamstring injury, and McDaniel called him day-to-day.

-- As the Dolphins head into Dallas week, McDaniel says he hasn't given thought to the narrative of Miami having not defeated a team with a winning record this season. Says the sole focus will be on the Cowboys and jokes he gave his players permission to tell any reporter asking about it this week to say, "All due respect, F off."

-- Asked about Durham Smythe's contributions, McDaniel praises his overall contributions to the team. "Every time he's on the field, he's a big part of what we do."

-- The deadline to activate running back Chris Brooks is this week and McDaniel says he's gotten himself in a pretty good place — "guys can depend on him" — and adds it's an easy decision to activate him.

-- Guard Isaiah Wynn remains on IR and McDaniel repeats his line that he doesn't like to shut the door on any player, but adds that "it's not really on my radar at this time."

-- Robert Hunt has missed the past few games with his hamstring injury, but McDaniel says he's not ready to close the door on him and he's hoping he could return Sunday.

-- Cam Smith is dealing with a soft-tissue injury (listed as hamstring) and he's also day-to-day.