McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Raiders Week 11 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 20-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted his traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 20-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- The first question deals with the offense not being quite as sharp over the past four games as early in the season, and McDaniel mentions execution and different players going in and out of the lineup. Adds there have been positives and negatives in every game and the players are playing confident.

-- De'Von Achane was feeling better Monday morning. It's the same knee he injured, but he will not require surgery. His status is day-to-day, but he's not necessarily ruled out of the game Friday.

-- McDaniel repeats the mantra that the Dolphins don't want to put a player in harm's way. "We're going to do right by him."

-- With the players who missed the Las Vegas game, McDaniel quickly says, "They'll all be questionable." That would include TE Durham Smythe, G Robert Hunt, G Robert Jones, WR Braxton Berrios and WR Chase Claypool.

-- Connor Williams can be "used as a weapon" because of his athleticism at center. "He does open up our playbook to a degree because it's not every day that you have that athletic skill set at that position." McDaniel marvels at the progress Williams has made in the short time he's been playing center.

-- RB Chris Brooks is eligible to come off injured reserve and McDaniel hints he'll be back at some point, though it might not happen this week.

-- Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill again were in the spotlight Sunday and McDaniel says there's a "calming nature" they bring to big moments.

-- Jeff Wilson Jr. was inactive against the Raiders, but McDaniel says he's pretty cold and calculating when it comes to personnel matters. Says he wanted Wilson to be up, but the team was dealing with a numbers crunch. Points out a fifth receiver historically has played more than a third running back. Adds that Salvon Ahmed brings extra value on special teams (as we mentioned in our snap count observations).