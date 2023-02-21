Skip to main content

    Dolphins History Lesson: Players AND Coaches

    Renaldo Hill became the third member of the current Miami Dolphins coaching staff who also played for the team

    Renaldo Hill will make Miami Dolphins history when they play their first regular season game of 2023 as the first person to have played for the team and had two stints as an assistant coach.

    Hill is one of 14 people who have done both, a list that includes fellow members of the current staff Sam Madison and Wes Welker, as well as Hall of Fame center Dwight Stephenson.

    In this latest Dolphins History Lesson, we run down the 14 player-coaches in team history, along with our review of who was the most established at playing and coaching.

    While Stephenson clearly was the best Dolphins player who also coached for the team and it's a showdown between Larry Seiple and Tony Nathan as the best coach who also played for Miami, it's a little harder to come up for the best combo person.

    THE DOLPHINS PLAYERS WHO ALSO COACHED FOR THE TEAM

    Sam Madison — 1997-2005 as CB; 2022-current as assistant coach

    Wes Welker — 2004-06 as WR; 2022-current as assistant coach

    Patrick Surtain — 1998-2004 as CB; 2022 as assistant coach

    Gerald Alexander — 2011 as S; 2020-21 as assistant coach

    Renaldo Hill — 2006-08 as DB; 2018, 2023- as assistant coach

    Bryan Cox — 1991-95 as LB; 2011 as assistant coach

    James Saxon — 1992-94 as RB; 2008-10 as assistant coach

    Terry Robiskie — 1980-81 as FB; 2007 as assistant coach

    Jeff Dellenbach — 1985-94 as T/C; 2004 as assistant coach

    Bernie Parmalee — 1992-98 as RB; 2002-04 as assistant coach

    Dwight Stephenson — 1980-87 as C; 1992 as assistant coach

    Tony Nathan — 1979-87 as RB; 1989-95 as assistant coach

    Larry Seiple — 1967-77 as P/RB/TE; 1988-99 as assistant coach

    Bob Matheson — 1971-79 as LB; 1983-86 as assistant coach

    THE MOST ACCOMPLISHED PLAYERS-COACHES AS DOLPHINS PLAYERS

    Dwight Stephenson — 1980-87 as C; 1992 as assistant coach

    Sam Madison — 1997-2005 as CB; 2022-current as assistant coach

    Patrick Surtain — 1998-2004 as CB; 2022 as assistant coach

    Bryan Cox — 1991-95 as LB; 2011 as assistant coach

    Tony Nathan — 1979-87 as RB; 1989-95 as assistant coach

    THE MOST ACCOMPLISHED PLAYERS-COACHES AS DOLPHINS COACHES

    Larry Seiple — 1967-77 as P/RB/TE; 1988-99 as assistant coach

    Tony Nathan — 1979-87 as RB; 1989-95 as assistant coach

    Bob Matheson — 1971-79 as LB; 1983-86 as assistant coach

    Bernie Parmalee — 1992-98 as RB; 2002-04 as assistant coach
