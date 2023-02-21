Dolphins History Lesson: Players AND Coaches
Renaldo Hill will make Miami Dolphins history when they play their first regular season game of 2023 as the first person to have played for the team and had two stints as an assistant coach.
Hill is one of 14 people who have done both, a list that includes fellow members of the current staff Sam Madison and Wes Welker, as well as Hall of Fame center Dwight Stephenson.
In this latest Dolphins History Lesson, we run down the 14 player-coaches in team history, along with our review of who was the most established at playing and coaching.
While Stephenson clearly was the best Dolphins player who also coached for the team and it's a showdown between Larry Seiple and Tony Nathan as the best coach who also played for Miami, it's a little harder to come up for the best combo person.
THE DOLPHINS PLAYERS WHO ALSO COACHED FOR THE TEAM
Sam Madison — 1997-2005 as CB; 2022-current as assistant coach
Wes Welker — 2004-06 as WR; 2022-current as assistant coach
Patrick Surtain — 1998-2004 as CB; 2022 as assistant coach
Gerald Alexander — 2011 as S; 2020-21 as assistant coach
Renaldo Hill — 2006-08 as DB; 2018, 2023- as assistant coach
Bryan Cox — 1991-95 as LB; 2011 as assistant coach
James Saxon — 1992-94 as RB; 2008-10 as assistant coach
Terry Robiskie — 1980-81 as FB; 2007 as assistant coach
Jeff Dellenbach — 1985-94 as T/C; 2004 as assistant coach
Bernie Parmalee — 1992-98 as RB; 2002-04 as assistant coach
Dwight Stephenson — 1980-87 as C; 1992 as assistant coach
Tony Nathan — 1979-87 as RB; 1989-95 as assistant coach
Larry Seiple — 1967-77 as P/RB/TE; 1988-99 as assistant coach
Bob Matheson — 1971-79 as LB; 1983-86 as assistant coach
THE MOST ACCOMPLISHED PLAYERS-COACHES AS DOLPHINS PLAYERS
Dwight Stephenson — 1980-87 as C; 1992 as assistant coach
Sam Madison — 1997-2005 as CB; 2022-current as assistant coach
Patrick Surtain — 1998-2004 as CB; 2022 as assistant coach
Bryan Cox — 1991-95 as LB; 2011 as assistant coach
Tony Nathan — 1979-87 as RB; 1989-95 as assistant coach
THE MOST ACCOMPLISHED PLAYERS-COACHES AS DOLPHINS COACHES
Larry Seiple — 1967-77 as P/RB/TE; 1988-99 as assistant coach
Tony Nathan — 1979-87 as RB; 1989-95 as assistant coach
Bob Matheson — 1971-79 as LB; 1983-86 as assistant coach
Bernie Parmalee — 1992-98 as RB; 2002-04 as assistant coach