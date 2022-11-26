Dolphins-Texans Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 8-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 12.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The Dolphins come off their bye as big favorites. The Texans could be making a quarterback change, but it doesn't matter. The Dolphins have been explosive on offense all year, and that won't change in this one. Tua Tagovailoa keeps it rolling in a blowout."

Prediction: Dolphins 36, Texans 14

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "This game could get really out of hand. The Dolphins can score at will. The Texans can’t score at all Houston’s offense hit rock bottom in Week 11. The Texans (1-8-1) managed just five first-half yards in a 23-10 loss to the Commanders. No surprise, then, that the Texans are reportedly expected to bench Davis Mills and start Kyle Allen Sunday. As their win-loss record suggests, the Texans’ statistical rankings stink across the board. They’re last in yard differential, DVOA, and ELO. They are also 31st in point differential, offensive EPA per play, and net points per drive. Their opponent this week, the Dolphins, has flaws of their own. It won’t matter this week, however. The Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa have arguably the league’s best offense, scoring 105 points in their last three games before the bye. Don’t expect much rust from the time off. The Dolphins are 5-1 against the spread following the bye since 2015."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins 30, Texans 15

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins 33, Texans 17

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins 34, Texans 13

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Dolphins have a dominant running game whenever needed with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert. The Texans' cover-2 looks will attempt to keep Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from burning them downfield, but much of their damage also can be done in open field after the catch and either wide receiver can simply run past the defense backs. The Texans will try to run to stay in it, but they don't have enough firepower to hang here."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Texans 17

NBC Sports

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Dolphins 27, Texans 10

Matt Weyrich prediction: Dolphins 28, Texans 7

FOX Sports

Analysis: "Prediction: I joked that this game might be tight, because that’s the kind of unpredictable thing that happens in the NFL. Realistically, though, this game is going to end in a Dolphins win."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Texans 20

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "Miami is surging. The Texans make their fans want to do some purging."

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Texans 14

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "I was surprised the spread on this game was “only” 13 points. It’s hard for me to see the Texans keeping it remotely close against the Dolphins."

Prediction: Dolphins 38, Texans 10

NFL.com

Analysis: "The Dolphins' tour of the league's worst defenses ends after this week, so let's enjoy this one. In a league of declining passing attacks and increasingly defensive games, watching with disbelief how deep Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle get by the end of Tua Tagovailoa's drop is an amusing activity. Tua's anticipation and touch are reminiscent of Kurt Warner. Noting the weak opposition lately isn't a slight. Only the Chiefs and Dolphins are capable of regularly destroying poor defenses, a quality which now feels like a vestige of a different era of football, from way back in 2020."

Prediction: Dolphins 36, Texans 17

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "This game concludes the streak of games against lesser opponents for the Dolphins, and after they got the job done against the Steelers, Lions, Bears and Browns, there's no reason to think this game will be any different. We do expect maybe a slow start for the Dolphins because they're coming off their bye and maybe because there will be a little blah feeling in the stands with the opponent, but at some point Tua Tagovailoa is going to start connecting with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and score enough points that the Texans won't be able to keep up, no matter what kind of different new QB Kyle Allen makes for their offense."

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Texans 13

