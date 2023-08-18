Dolphins-Texans Preseason Game Facts, TV Info, and More

The Miami Dolphins continue their 2023 preseason schedule against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium

The Miami Dolphins continue their 2023 preseason schedule against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and we've got all the pertinent info here, with some bonus tidbits thrown in just for fun.

GAME FACTS

RECORD: Miami Dolphins (0-1) vs. Houston Texans (0-0)

KICKOFF: Saturday, Aug. 19; 4 p.m. ET

SITE: NRG Stadium; Houston, Texas

BETTING LINE: Houston by 3

PRESEASON SERIES RECORD: Teams tied 1-1

LAST MEETING: 2013 at Houston; Texans 24, Dolphins 17

DOLPHINS 2022 PRESEASON: 2-1 record; won 26-24 at Tampa Bay, lost 15-13 vs. Las Vegas, won 48-10 vs. Philadelphia

WHERE, HOW TO WATCH

In South Florida: The game will be broadcast live on CBS 4.

In the Houston area: The game will be shown live on KTRK (Ch. 13).

Live streaming: The game will be available on fuboTV (start your free trial)

National television: Live on NFL Network ... Replay on NFL Network, Thursday, Aug. 24, 1 p.m. ET.

LINEUP NOTES AND OTHER TIDBITS

-- Dolphins players not expected to play because of injuries or recovering from injuries: WR Jaylen Waddle, T Terron Armstead, S Brandon Jones, CB Keion Crossen, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Jalen Ramsey, FB Alec Ingold, CB Justin Bethel, WR Braylon Sanders.

-- Head coach Mike McDaniel didn't reveal his plans for the quarterback position, including whether Tua Tagovailoa would see action, but suggested after the preseason opener that Skylar Thompson likely would get into the game before Mike White, the opposite of what happened against the Atlanta Falcons. "Skylar needs an opportunity to play with the same guys that Mike played with, which he’ll probably get next week," McDaniel said.

-- In their second preseason game in 2022, the Dolphins used three quarterbacks — Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Thompson.

-- Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, McDaniel's former colleague with the San Francisco 49ers, said that rookie second overall pick C.J. Stroud would get the start for his team.

-- Ryans also suggested that all healthy players would be in the lineup and that includes former Dolphins tackle Laremy Tunsil.

-- The Dolphins roster features 16 players with connections to the Houston area: RB De'Von Achane, CB Ethan Bonner, WR Keke Coutee, S DeShon Elliott, LB Cameron Goode, TE Elijah Higgins, CB Xavien Howard, OL Robert Hunt, S Brandon Jones, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, T Cedric Ogbuehi, DB Jamal Perry, TE Durham Smythe, WR Jaylen Waddle, OL Connor Williams and RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.