Dolphins In Line for Overseas Game in 2025

The Dolphins could be looking at another international game

The Miami Dolphins won't play an international game in 2024, but it's not a stretch to connect the dots and suggest the possibility is very strong that it will happen the following season.

The NFL announced Friday that the first-ever regular season game in Madrid, Spain, would take place in the 2025 season at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home to renowned soccer club Real Madrid.

The Dolphins are one of the two NFL teams with marketing rights in Spain, along with the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins also are the only team with marketing rights in Brazil, where the NFL will making its regular season debut Sept. 6 with the Philadelphia Eagles as the home team.

This is where the schedule comes into play because NFC teams have the extra home game in 2024 based on the rotation put in place when the league expanded to a 17-game regular season slate.

So the chances of one of those nine Dolphins home games in 2025 being played either in Brazil or in Spain certainly would appear to be pretty good.

The NFL likely won't announce the home teams for those games until sometime in early 2025, as was the case for the Brazil game this year.

Along with the Eagles, the Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the host team for games in London, England, in 2024, while the Carolina Panthers will be the home team for a game in Munich, Germany.

Among those five teams, the Dolphins only are scheduled to face the Jaguars, but they will be the home team.

The entire NFL schedule, with dates and kickoff times, is likely to be announced sometime in May.