Breaking Down the Week 11 Dolphins-Raiders Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins officially will have running back De'Von Achane back for their Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they will be missing some offensive players.

In fact, the team's entire inactive list for the game at Hard Rock Stadium is made up entirely of players on that side of the ball.

Along with players already ruled out, the other Dolphins inactives against Las Vegas will be WR Braxton Berrios, RB Jeff Wilson Jr. and TE Durham Smythe, with Skylar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

They'll join linemen Robert Hunt and Robert Jones, along with WR Chase Claypool who had been ruled out Friday.

Smythe has been dealing with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable on the final injury report Friday. Berrios also was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and his absence explains the Dolphins re-signing wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad Saturday and then elevating him for the game.

With Smythe out, it could mean extended work for rookie Julian Hill along with veteran Tyler Kroft, though fullback Alec Ingold also could end up with more offensive snaps. Ingold (foot) also was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The one surprise on this list is Wilson, who was set aside with the return of Achane. The Dolphins will go into the game with Achane, Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed as the three running backs.

Wilson has had a hard time getting his 2023 season going after battling a series of injuries in training camp, but Ahmed being made active ahead of him has to rank as somewhat of a surprise.

LAS VEGAS INACTIVE INFO

The big name among the Raiders inactive is starting left tackle Kolton Miller, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Las Vegas elevated fellow tackle Brandon Parker from its practice squad Saturday.

Also inactive for the Riaders are LB Jaylon Smith, LB Amari Burney, C Hroniss Grasu, DT Byron Young, and DT Nesta Jade Silvera, with veteran Brian Hoyer serving as the emergency third quarterback behind rookie starter Aidan O'Connell and veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo.