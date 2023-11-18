Dolphins-Raiders Week 11 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 7-3 on the 2023 season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 13.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Dolphins are coming off a bye, one they hopefully used to get the offense cranked up again after a bad showing against the Chiefs. The Raiders have won two straight with interim coach Antonio Pierce. But this is the spot where the Dolphins get back on track with Tua Tagovailoa having a good day. They handle Aidan O'Connell on the other side."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Raiders 14

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Albert Breer Prediction: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Dolphins

Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins

John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins

Matt Verderame Prediction: Dolphins

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jarrett Bell Prediction: Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

Chris Bumbaca Prediction: Dolphins 26, Raiders 16

Nate Davis Prediction: Dolphins 31, Raiders 20

Safid Deen Prediction: Dolphins 34, Raiders 13

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 30, Raiders 21

Victoria Hernandez Prediction: Dolphins 32, Raiders 17

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz Prediction: Dolphins 30, Raiders 20

Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Dolphins 27, Raiders 13

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Analysis: "The Raiders are riding a two-game winning streak under interim coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders average 33 rushing attempts and 149 rushing yards per game the last two weeks, but the Dolphins have a decent run defense. Miami also has an offense that can pull a team out of their comfort zone quickly. The Dolphins are 3-0 ATS at home, and that includes two double-digit lines."

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Raiders 23

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "My favorite part of the Raiders’ win over the Jets on Sunday night: Every time the broadcast went to sideline reporter Melissa Stark, she had a different story from Josh Jacobs about how much the running back hated playing for Josh McDaniels. That was incredible. I couldn’t get enough. The Raiders have an interim coach and a rookie quarterback, and somehow they’re sitting at .500 going into this game. When we last saw the Dolphins, their comeback bid against the Chiefs in Germany fell short. They’re 6-3, with losses to the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs. I am still a big believer in Mike McDaniel’s team. Miami’s offense will do damage most weeks, and its defense is coming on strong. This line is a big number, but it feels like a potential blowout to me."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins -12.5 (line varies depending on outlet)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Raiders own the NFL's fourth-worst run defense, allowing 135.6 yards per game on the ground. While Miami's run game has dipped a bit over its past four games, it averages 185 rushing yards per game when De'Von Achane is active -- and he is slated to make his return from injured reserve Sunday. If he's playing, it could make things interesting for an otherwise stout Raiders defense (198.7 passing yards allowed per game)."

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 31, Raiders 16

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 35, Raiders 16

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mike Florio Prediction: Dolphins 41, Raiders 21

Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 35, Raiders 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 33, Raiders 18

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 30, Raiders 14

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 31, Raiders 16

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Dolphins 41, Raiders 17

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 31, Raiders 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The knock against the Miami Dolphins is that they are 0-3 against difficult opponents. But the Dolphins exit their bye to begin a five-game stretch against below-average teams. That starts with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have won both games since Antonio Pierce took over as the team’s interim coach — although the teams the Raiders beat were the Giants and Jets, who have two of the three worst offenses in football. Miami is an entirely different animal, scoring a league-leading 31.7 points per game. If the Dolphins can jump out to an early lead, Aidan O’Connell will be forced to play from behind. Things could get ugly quickly for Las Vegas in that scenario."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Raiders 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Raiders have won two games in a row under interim coach Antonio Pierce … but they were at home against the struggling New York teams and two of the worst quarterbacks in the league. Now they get Tua Tagovailoa, who is on the short list of real MVP candidates (sorry, C.J. Stroud). The Dolphins are the only AFC team still unbeaten at home (4-0), and Tagovailoa is the only player to throw for at least 250 yards and multiple touchdowns in each of his team’s home games. The Dolphins also will be able to run the ball, especially with De’Von Achane back. Everybody is betting Miami as the number creeps up and up, but give me the Raiders — Josh Jacobs should have another big day — to hang around against a disappointing Dolphins defense."

Prediction (against the spread): Raiders plus 13.5

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "It's also weird to look at the Raiders and see them as a 5-5 team given they made a coaching change just two weeks ago, but just look at the point spread to see that perception doesn't come just from here. The line actually has done nothing but go up since it opened with Miami as a 10-point favorite, which indicates the betting public is confident the Dolphins will handle business. This will be the third time this season the Dolphins have been favored by double digits and they won and covered the spread the previous two occasions (against the Giants and Panthers). The Raiders do look like a better team than either of those two outfits, though, so maybe it won't be as easy. The Dolphins came out of their bye in fine fashion last year when they jumped all over Houston in the first half on their way to a 15-point victory, so the idea of coming out flat is one we're not buying. The Raiders very well might make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season, but the Dolphins are set up to make a push for a potential deep run in the playoffs. After initially thinking this could be an easy game for the Dolphins, we've called an audible and made it a much tougher outcome. But the Dolphins still have too much firepower for Las Vegas."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Raiders 20

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



