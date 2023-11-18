Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Raiders Week 11 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 7-3 on the season when the face the Las. Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 7-3 on the season when the face the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 11 Dolphins-Raiders matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-3) vs. LAS VEGAS RAIDER (5-5)

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023

TIME: 1 a.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET around Hard Rock Stadium will be 80-81 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with mostly sunny skies with little chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 9 mph with gusts up to 18 mph.

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 13.5 (over/under 46.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — WR Chase Claypol (knee), OL Robert Hunt (hamstring) and OL Rob Jones (knee) are out; RB De'Von Achane (knee), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot) and TE Durham Smythe (ankle) are questionable.

Raiders — T Kolton Miller (shoulder), G Dylan Parham (calf) and S Roderic Teamer (hamstring) are questionable.

Regular season series history: Series is tied 18-18-1

Last five meetings:

Sept. 26, 2021 at Las Vegas — Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (OT)

Dec. 26, 2020 at Las Vegas — Dolphins 26, Raiders 25

Sept. 23, 2018 at Miami — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

Nov. 5, 2017 at Miami — Raiders 27, Dolphins 24

Sept. 28, 2014 at London, England — Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 24 (2014 at London; Dolphins 38, Raiders 14)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 26 (1968 at Miami; Raiders 47, Dolphins 21)

Highest-scoring matchup: 79 points (1984 at Miami; Raiders 45, Dolphins 34)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (1979 at Oakland; Raiders 13, Dolphins 3)

Former Raiders players with the Dolphins:

FB Alec Ingold (2019-21), OL Lester Cotton (2019, 2020-22), passing game coordinator/secondary coach Renaldo Hill

Former Raiders coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith, assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre

Former Dolphins players with the Raiders:

RB Brandon Bolden, DT John Jenkins, DT Adam Butler, DL Malik Reed, coaching assistant Danny Amendola

Former Dolphins coaches with the Raiders:

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, offensive assistant Matt Lombardi, defensive line coach Rob Leonard, tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski

-------------------------------------------------------------------

RAIDERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Raiders have found some life after dismissing head coach Josh McDaniels and replacing him with former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce on an interim basis, winning the last two weeks to move their record to 5-5 and put themselves in the AFC playoff race. Those two victories, though, came at home against the offensively challenged Giants and Jets, so this will be a much tougher test for the Raiders. The Raiders do have some elite front-line players with running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby, but it seemed a different team in the first half of the season.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

The Dolphins are back at home, where they scored at least 31 points in each of their first four games this season while winning by at least 14 points each time — against the Broncos, Giants, Panthers and Patriots. Though the quality of opponent certainly has something to do with it, the Dolphins offense simply looks like it's operating at a higher capacity when the game is at Hard Rock Stadium and there's little reason to think that's going to change in this one. The expected return of rookie sensation De'Von Achane at running back is only going to give the Dolphins another way to attack defenses, and the Raiders come in with one of the weakest run defenses in the NFL. On the other side, the Dolphins defense has been getting better and better every game and it will go against a rookie quarterback (Aidan O'Connell) set to make his fourth NFL start.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

While much has been made of the Dolphins' shortcomings in games against opponents with winning records, they should be saluted for always handling business against inferior teams, evidenced by the fact they're the only team in the NFL not to lose to a team with a losing record. But Mike McDaniel said this week there are only good teams in the NFL, and the Raiders maybe have found the right formula with Pierce in ditching the more finesse offensive style of McDaniels for a more physical approach that emphasizes the running game. The Raiders hadn't rushed for 100 yards as a team in any game this season until they put up 125 and 148 the last two weeks. So the best avenue to an upset loss here for the Dolphins would be letting the Raiders control the clock and move the ball with their running game. Turnovers always could be an issue.

FINAL DOLPHINS-RAIDERS PREDICTION

It's also weird to look at the Raiders and see them as a 5-5 team given they made a coaching change just two weeks ago, but just look at the point spread to see that perception doesn't come just from here. The line actually has done nothing but go up since it opened with Miami as a 10-point favorite, which indicates the betting public is confident the Dolphins will handle business. This will be the third time this season the Dolphins have been favored by double digits and they won and covered the spread the previous two occasions (against the Giants and Panthers). The Raiders do look like a better team than either of those two outfits, though, so maybe it won't be as easy. The Dolphins came out of their bye in fine fashion last year when they jumped all over Houston in the first half on their way to a 15-point victory, so the idea of coming out flat is one we're not buying. The Raiders very well might make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season, but the Dolphins are set up to make a push for a potential deep run in the playoffs. After initially thinking this could be an easy game for the Dolphins, we've called an audible and made it a much tougher outcome. But the Dolphins still have too much firepower for Las Vegas. Dolphins 31, Raiders 20