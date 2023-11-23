Dolphins Make RB Move for Jets Game

With injuries at running back that include two players on injured reserve, the Miami Dolphins' weekly practice squad elevation was designed to help out at that position.

The Dolphins elevated running back Darrynton Evans, days after he was re-signed to the practice squad. Evans rejoined the Dolphins after playing five games with the Chicago Bears after they poached him off the Miami practice squad.

The Dolphins are thin at running back after placing Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve this week because of an injury he sustained during the 20-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday and rookie De'Von Achane is dealing with a knee injury.

While Achane practiced Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel said he wasn't sure exactly how much of a work load he could handle against the New York Jets on Friday.

Now, Evans provides additional depth behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., who will be back in the lineup after being a healthy inactive against the Raiders.

PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATION RECAP

Here's the rundown of Dolphins practice squad elevations this season (with a reminder that each player can only be elevated three times during the regular season):

Week 1 — LB Cameron Goode (1st)

Week 2 — LB Cameron Goode (2nd), LB Chase Winovich (1st)

Week 3 — WR Robbie Chosen (1st), LB Cameron Goode (3rd)

Week 4 — LB Chase Winovich (2nd)

Week 5 — LB Chase Winovich (3rd)

Week 6 — TE Tanner Conner (1st)

Week 7 — TE Tanner Conner (2nd)

Week 11 — WR Robbie Chosen (2nd), OL Chasen Hines (1st)

Week

Goode and Chosen ended up being signed to the 53-man roster; Winovich was released off the practice squad with an injury settlement and retired

JETS MOVES

The Jets also made some moves Thursday, the most notable of which was activating veteran tackle Duane Brown off injured reserve.

Brown hasn't played since sustaining a hip injury early in the season and very well could be in the starting lineup at left tackle.

The Jets also signed offensive lineman Xavier Newman to the active roster and elevated OL Jake Hanson and DL Tanzel Smart from the practice squad.