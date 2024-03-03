Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tyreek, Chubb, and More

Could Liam Eichenberg be the long-term answer at center? What are possible options at tight end? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

From Dave from Vero (via email):

Hi Alain, enjoy your work with Omar. Has it ever come out on why Flores took the job away from Fitzpatrick and handed the reins to Tua? Obviously Flores was all about winning, so did the decision come from Grier or Ross?

Hey Dave, no, it has never been revealed publicly why the Dolphins made the QB switch in 2020 beyond Flores’ public comments, which seemed somewhat hard to believe. My suspicion is that the Dolphins as an organization had decided before the season to switch to Tua during the bye week and they were going to stick to it no matter what.

From Fin Fan in VA (via email):

Alain, a basic question: What is most important to a team’s success? Talent or coaching/schemes? Would you put the ratio at 50/50? 60/40 one way or the other? 70/30? Or does it "depend?"

Hey Dave, the NFL is different from the NBA, where it’s mostly about talent. It’s still more about talent than coaching/scheme in the NFL, but still nowhere as exaggerated as the NBA. I think I’d put it as maybe 60/40 in the NFL.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain, have the Dolphins ever had a media member in the draft room before? Is this normal for some teams? Peter King mentioned it in his farewell editorial and it does seem like this year of all the years would be a pretty critical one to watch from inside the room.

Hey Jeff, I don’t recall the Dolphins ever having a media member in the draft room and I wouldn’t expect it to happen anytime soon based on the way the team operates.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):



Seeing an awful lot of OL mocked to the Dolphins in this draft, but what’s the plan to rush the QB to start the season, assuming both Chubb and Phillips aren’t ready to go and the Dolphins will have minimal money to spend in FA? Not enough being said about this.

Hey Craig, this is definitely being talked about and, yes, this could become an area the Dolphins target in the draft to provide depth and a replacement until Chubb and/or Phillips is ready.

From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):

Hi Alain, on previous podcasts, I've heard Omar say that for about the same money, Miami could sign Wilkins or Hunt, Williams & Van Ginkel. In that scenario, which would you do? Wilkins is great, but I think the three bring more value.

Hey Jason, I was the one who presented that scenario and I think I also said at the time I’d prefer the three over one, no matter how painful it would be to say goodbye to Wilkins.

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

Most or many NFL people say the interviews are the most important part of the combine? Is there a technical limit (I assume there’s a practical limit) on how many they can conduct? Do players ever refuse to do one?

Hey Chris, yes, teams are limited as to the number of combine formal interviews they can conduct, although the number escapes me at this time. As for prospects declining, I don’t recall hearing that happening because it would akin to not showing up for a job interview and all the prospects at the combine want to have as many job opportunities as possible.

From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark (@MilitantlyA):

Tyreek seems to be getting himself into trouble a lot these days. Could a suspension be heading his way?

Hey PBMA, there will be no suspension until the latest episode ever becomes a criminal case as opposed to a civil lawsuit, as it is now.

From Marc Davis (@Marc_Davis_):

Any chance Miami is looking at Liam as the future at center??

Hey Marc, I do believe the Dolphins are looking at Eichenberg as a possibility for the starting center job for 2024 and if he does get it and performs well, then maybe they re-sign him to an extension since his deal is up after next season. But nothing happens and we can’t talk about future until he proves he can do the job.

From Shaun Braley (@shaunbraley):

How often does Miami draft someone they interviewed that was available at their pick? Is some of that smoke screen?

Hey Shaun, yes, teams conduct a ton of interviews in the pre-draft process and they don’t come close to drafting everybody with whom they had conversations, just like they’ll often select players they never talked to during the pre-draft process.

From Raul A. Gonzalez (@HRCuban):

How bad would the Dolphins look if they replaced Wilkins with the DT out of Clemson in the 2nd round?

Hey Raul, who the Dolphins draft to replace Wilkins wouldn’t make any difference in terms of perception because they would be filling a void, whether it be with Ruke Ohrohroho or any other defensive tackle.

From Justin Pato (@JustinPato_):

Player or position the Dolphins should draft, but aren’t expected to as of right now.

Hey Justin, I don’t think we can rule out any player or position at this time, so I’m not sure how to answer your question.

From Ofilio Arguello (@ArguelloOfilio):

OL talent and how probable will Dolphins use top picks to obtain; what are options at TE? Is Mike really looking for TE evolution in the offense; any QBs that are worth exploring with a late pick that might have hidden talents?

Hey Ofilio, rapid-fire answers for multiple questions: Very possible the Dolphins use their first- or second-round pick on an offensive lineman, maybe JPJ, maybe Fautanu; only McDaniel knows if he’s looking for a different kind of tight end. At this point, I’m still thinking it’ll be Smythe and Hill in 2024. Late pick on a QB for me would be Joe Milton III, but his talent isn’t hidden — he’s got a rocket for an arm.

From James Brizuela (@james_brizuela):

What is more likely, the Dolphins aiming to shore up the OL with pick #21 or going DL and drafting UCLA's Laiatu Latu?

Hey James, the answer is yes. Those are two very good scenarios with equal merit.