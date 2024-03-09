Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Wilkins, Achane, and More

Should guard Laken Tomlinson be a free agent target? What's the outlook for the defense? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 1 of a pre-free agency All Dolphins mailbag:

From Mark Jones (@chiefkfc):

Erik Ezukanma is my guy on the current roster who I can see stepping up and making a huge difference this year. Who's yours?

Hey Mark, not sure about EE making a “huge” difference, but I do like him more than others as somebody who could contribute more significantly in 2024. My call actually would be CB Cam Smith because I do think there’s a lot of ability there and maybe last season worked as a wake-up call for him.

From DundeeDolphin (@DundeeDolphin):

What contact, if any, do you have with the team during offseason? Is it just an endless desert of speculation? Laken Tomlinson would be a good signing for the Dolphins. Discuss. Who should be the Dolphins #1 FA signing priority on day one of the new season? A name and a price please. Given the upheavals on the Bills' roster this week, and the wealth of cap room and high-value draft picks available to the Pats, what are your early predictions for the AFC East in 2024?

Man, lot of questions here, so let’s try to attack them rapid-fire style. Last q uestion first: Buffalo remains the team to beat as long until Josh Allen’s play level drops. Tomlinson was somebody the Dolphins had their eye on before he joined the Jets, but his play in New York was less than overwhelming, to be honest. At the right price, he certainly should merit consideration. And me and every writer talk to the Dolphins every single day and they tell us exactly what their plans are, but I can’t tell you who they’re signing first because they asked us not to reveal it (yes, that was sarcasm).

From Robert (@Robert70865361):

Are you keeping an eye on the available cap space for the Dolphins in 2025?? Over The Cap has the Dolphins with 78.2 million in cap space for 2025. Spotrac has the Dolphins with 62.4 million in cap space for 2025. These numbers will change drastically in the next week.

Hey Robert, I will look at those numbers from time to time, but as we’ve seen the cap numbers fluctuate greatly over time, so it’s not like I’m stressing very much about it at this time.

DEALING WITH THE DOLPHINS DEFENSE

From Roger Dodger (@RogerDolfan):

Best educated guess based on early decision-making by Fins management. Fins defensive roster this upcoming season better, worse or unchanged?

Hey Roger, given the likelihood that Wilkins, AVG and X all will be gone and with Chubb and Phillips both rehabbing major injuries, I have a hard time seeing how it could be anything to be a downgrade.

From Greenview Construction (@CrispyChicken30):

Looks like some good options in free agency at safety and IOL. Do you think fins load up there and maybe LB (cheaper positions). Draft top CB.

I certainly would think the best options at safety and LB would come through free agency based on the draft class, but not totally sure about CB in the draft after the Dolphins took Cam Smith first last year unless they’ve already decided he’s not salvageable (which I would find very surprising).

From OGHighway (@OGHighWay):

Why was a tag and trade not an option the Dolphins explored with Wilkins? With only two picks inside the top 150, and if I'm not mistaken, you can rescind the tag offer, why not see what you can get?

Yep, that certainly would have been an option, but the problem there is that transition tag number ($18.5 million) would have stayed on the books against the cap space for as long as no long-term solution (trade, extension or rescinding the tag) had materialized.

From No Name (@jefflovespies):

Can Achane help from the slot next season?

Very simple answer. No. Achane can help in the passing game, either lined up out wide or running routes out of the backfield. But playing the slot requires a certain skill set and I just don’t see Achane being used in that role.

From Eric Teixeira (@texstyles23):

Free Agents DT to replace Wilkins? I think Kinlaw could be good cheaper gamble.

Hey Eric, Javon Kinlaw of the 49ers indeed is intriguing, though he’s been inconsistent since arriving as a first-round pick. Leonard Williams obviously jumps out as a high-end free agent, but he might be too costly. Justin Jones of the Bears might be a more reasonably priced alternative.

TUA TAGOVAILOA AND OTHER TOPICS

From Jason manor (@Jamphin13):

I heard ESPN blaming Tua’s contract for not tagging Wilkins. But maybe it has more to do with big contracts on the defense side with Chubb, Ramsey, and potential big contracts coming to Phillips and Holland. Could it be that a Weaver defense values these positions more than DT?

Hey Jason, if you look at the Baltimore defense from a year ago, there wasn’t a ton of money devoted to the line, so there’s something to that. And it’s not so much Tua’s contract, but the accumulation of big contracts that are coming up with Phillips, Holland, Jaylen Waddle, along with Tua. You can only pay so many people.

From Tim Ski (@TimSkii22):

So far, it appears the franchise wants to sign FA that don’t impact compensatory picks. How does that thinking align with being a Super Bowl contender with so many holes on the offensive and defensive line specifically?

Hey Tim, why are you suggesting that? Because they signed Jonnu Smith and the two defensive tackles? I think it’s too early to suggest that’s a conscious strategy because Nixon and Mack are depth players who will be in a battle just to make the 53-man roster.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd3150;

What’s your thoughts on the state of the Dolphins roster prior to the start of free agency?

Hey Ed, it’s solid as it stands now, but the losses of Baker and Howard won’t help and I’m afraid we’re looking at the possibility of losing more contributors without the means to replace them to a equal level.

From Trevor (@JTY2727):

Is there any in league that could create success off or on script as much as Tua does with so little time to throw? Name 5. If you can’t, propose because everyone can’t have a Mahomes. See TB vs KC SB on QB with no help. Brady is still the GOAT.

Hey Trevor, OK, first off, let’s address this notion of “Tua with so little time to throw.” This whole idea is based on the average time to throw metric that conveniently omits the mention of the numerous wide receiver screens that absolutely bring down the average “time to throw.” And then we have to include those quick slants where Tyreek or Waddle get immediately open and Tua hits them very quickly — something he, yes, does very well. This notion that he’s got pass rushers in his face the second he drops back, which I hear way too often from fans, is nothing short of ridiculous. And, yes, there are many, many, many QBs who can operate off script better than Tua, if we’re going to be honest about it.