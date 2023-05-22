The Miami Dolphins are kicking off the final stage of their offseason program Monday while keeping an eye on the South Florida teams making deep playoff runs

The Miami Dolphins offseason program has reached its final stage, with the Organized Training Activities (better known as OTAs) kicking off Monday.

The Dolphins will be on the practice field three times this week (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday), followed by three more OTAs next week and the three-day mandatory minicamp from June 6-8 to wrap up the offseason program — though the rookies still will be involved in a rookie orientation program.

Media will be allowed to watch practice Tuesday and next Wednesday (May 31), and we'll have comprehensive coverage of those two practices.

It's also worth noting that the Dolphins are among a handful of teams that are having only six OTAs, four fewer than the maximum allowed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and the league.

As always, we remind everyone that the entire offseason program is voluntary, with the exception of the June minicamp. Several players, however, do have bonuses for participating in the offseason program.

CHEERING ON THE HOME TEAMS

When they haven't been focusing on their work this offseason. Dolphins players and coaches have been enjoying the playoff runs of two other South Florida teams, the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers.

Both teams are in their conference final, with the Heat leading the Boston Celtics 3-0 in the basketball playoffs and the Panthers leading the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 in the hockey playoffs.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has been a regular at Heat games, and he was summoned Sunday to lead the pregame cheer.

Also at the game Sunday were defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. GM Chris Grier also was in attendance at a prior Heat playoff game.

The night before, tight end Durham Smythe and new offensive lineman Dan Feeney were at a Panthers watch part in Fort Lauderdale to see their overtime victory at Carolina.

ZONK'S BROWN TRIBUTE

One of the greatest players in Dolphins history paid tribute to one of the greatest players in league history after Hall of Famer Jim Brown died late last week.

Larry Csonka, one of three players whose jersey number has been retired by the Dolphins, came to Miami in 1968 out of Syracuse where he followed the legendary Brown, considered by some the best running back to ever play in the NFL.

Another former Dolphins running back who played at Syracuse was fullback Rob Konrad, who also took to Twitter after Brown's death.

ACHANE'S BIG WEEKEND

We got our first look this weekend at what De'Von Achane will look in his Dolphins jersey, as he took part in the NFL Rookie Premiere Event in Los Angeles.

The 2023 NFL Rookie Premiere took place this past weekend and, as always, provided rookies with an introduction to marketing opportunities, including rookie cards.

Achane, who was the only Dolphins representative at the Rookie Premiere this year, is number 28 in the group photo above. Second-round pick Cam Smith was not invited, though it's not so much a slight on his potential as a nod to Achane being a running back (and therefore likely more impactful as a rookie) than a cornerback like Smith.