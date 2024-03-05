Dolphins Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Addressing the offensive line remains the prevailing sentiment among draft analysts when it comes to the Miami Dolphins

Our next round of Miami Dolphins mock drafts among national analysts following the 2024 scouting combine again features a slant toward offensive linemen.

That obviously makes sense given the impending free agency of four offensive linemen — Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Isaiah Wynn and Kendall Lamm.

Here's a rundown of nine national mock draft first-round selections for the Dolphins, along with an associated comment, how each prospect performed at the combine and a selected quote from each's media session in Indianapolis.

As a point of observation, all of those picks were made at 21st overall, where the Dolphins currently are scheduled to select, meaning no trade up or down was projected.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN MOCKED TO THE DOLPHINS

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C/G, Oregon (Jordan Reid, ESPN

Comment: Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn are all set to become free agents. That likely leaves a major void along the interior offensive line for Miami. Powers-Johnson played all 792 snaps of his 2023 season at center, but he also has experience at guard in 2021-22 and is capable of playing any position inside. His sturdy base and raw strength are two of his best traits, and I see Day 1 starter potential.

Combine measurements: 6-3, 328

Combine performance: 30 reps in the bench press, did not run

Athleticism score: 79 (10th among centers)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama (Coach K., The Draft Network)

Comment: The Dolphins need to improve their offensive line and they need to become more physical in the trenches. JC Latham solves both of those issues. Latham is a physical mauler in the run game who appears to be able to play guard or tackle in the NFL.

Combine measurements: 6-6, 342

Combine performance: 5.31 in 40-yard dash, did not bench

Athleticism score: 79 (15th among OTs)

Troy Fautanu, G/T, Washington (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

Comment: I find it hard to believe that Fautanu will fall out of the top 20 — he is too talented and well-liked around the league. But he lands at No. 21 in this scenario, and the Dolphins wouldn’t be mad to see it. Can Fautanu stay at tackle in the NFL? Absolutely. But he also can be a really good plug-and-play guard, and that is likely where he would start in Miami.

Combine measurements: 6-4, 317

Combine performance: 5.01 in 40-yard dash, did not the bench press

Athleticism score: 87 (third among OTs)

Troy Fautanu, G/T, Washington (Bleacher Report)

Comment: Sometimes, the selection of an outstanding player is simply enough, even if there's not initially a plan in place for where that individual fits. Case in point, Washington's Troy Fautanu is one of the class' best offensive line prospects. The B/R Scouting Dept. has him ranked as the top interior option. His athletic testing and length indicate he can stay at left tackle. The Miami Dolphins can play him pretty much anywhere along the offensive line.

Troy Fautanu, G/T, Washington (Kyle Stackpole, CBSSports.com)

Comment; With several high-priced stars, the Dolphins need to get younger and cheaper at a multitude of positions. They opt for the interior offensive line here with Troy Fautanu, who played left tackle at Washington but is expected to kick inside as a pro.

Comment: Tackle help for the Dolphins will be important, with several impending free agents and an aging left tackle making life difficult. With a QB to build around and a solid core of offensive weapons, ensuring solid protection up front will be the next priority. Amarius Mims can be that piece right away as the Dolphins look to keep their high-powered offense rolling.

Combine measurements: 6-8, 340

Combine performance: 5.07 in 40-yard dash, did not do bench press

Athleticism score: 77 (18th among OTs)

OTHER POSITIONS MOCKED TO THE DOLPHINS

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State (Lance Zierlein, NFL.com)

Comment: In the wake of serious season-ending injuries to both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, it won't surprise me if the Dolphins grab a veteran pass rusher in free agency, then draft the raw (but ridiculously explosive) Robinson, who has immense upside to develop with more tutelage.

Combine measurements: 6-3, 254

Combine performance: 4.48 in 40-yard dash, did not bench

Athleticism: 84 (3rd among edge defenders)

Comment: The Dolphins are top-heavy at the wide receiver position, with little to get excited about beyond Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Adding a third option like Franklin could help keep this offense ticking. The Oregon standout averaged 3.32 yards per route run last season, trailing only Nabers and Harrison in this class.

Combine measurements: 6-2, 176

Combine performance: Ran 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, did not do the bench press

Athleticism score: 79 (19th among combine WRs)

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com)

Comment: I'm as shocked as you that Brock Bowers was still available here. There were a few trades above that were for other position needs that pushed Bowers down, but it's hard to envision how a top 10 player (he's actually No. 6 on our big board) lasts this long. I get it. But as I've written in the past: In the last 20 years, 19 tight ends have gone in the first round. Five of those were selected in the top 10 (Eric Ebron, 10th overall in 2014; T.J. Hockenson, 8th overall in 2019; Kellen Winslow II and Vernon Davis, 6th overall in 2004 and 2006; and Kyle Pitts, 4th overall in 2021). The other 14 were drafted between No. 19 and No. 32. And 10 months ago, Sam LaPorta lasted until Round 2.

Combine measurements: 6-3, 243

Combine performance: Did not run or bench

Athleticism score: 86 (fourth among TEs)