The Dolphins' Most Attractive 2024 Matchups

The 2024 NFL regular season schedule could be released this week and one question will be how many prime-time games the Miami Dolphins get

The Miami Dolphins likely will find out their 2024 regular season schedule this week, more specifically the dates and times for each of their already-known 17 opponents.

One looming question regarding the Dolphins schedule is how many prime-time games they'll be assigned after their 11-6 finish and second consecutive playoff appearance. The Dolphins initially were scheduled for three prime-time games last season, plus the stand-alone game on Black Friday, and then had their regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills selected as the final NFL Sunday night game in Week 18.

Given their national popularity, explosive offense and expectations for another successful season, one would think the Dolphins at least would match their 2023 prime-time allotment, if not surpass it.

It's difficult to try to predict which of the Dolphins' 17 games will be chosen to be played at night because those aren't always necessarily simply the best matchups, so we'll simple here list a six-pack of the best Dolphins matchups of 2024.

THE DOLPHINS' SIX MOST ATTRACTIVE MATCHUPS OF 2024

1. Miami at Buffalo/Buffalo at Miami — Because the Bills are the team standing between the Dolphins and the AFC East title, this will remain the games to circle on the calendar.

2. San Francisco at Miami — Mike McDaniel gets a second shot at his former team, this time at Hard Rock Stadium.

3. Miami at Green Bay — It's Tua vs. Jordan Love in a battle of two of the four 2020 draft first-round quarterbacks. Those teams got a Christmas Day date when they faced each other in 2022.

4. Miami at Houston — Besides featuring a good QB battle between Tua and C.J. Stroud, this also will be a matchup between former 49ers assistants (McDaniel and DeMeco Ryans).

5. N.Y. Jets at Miami/Miami at N.Y. Jets — If Aaron Rodgers and all his older Jets teammates can stay healthy, New York will be a factor in the AFC East race and these two teams will be very important.

6. Las Vegas at Miami — The Raiders don't figure to be contenders in 2024, but this game will be interesting nonetheless because of Christian Wilkins' return to Hard Rock Stadium.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS 2024 OPPONENTS

DOLPHINS 2024 HOME GAMES

Buffalo Bills — 2023 record: 11-6

New England Patriots — 2023 record: 4-13

New York Jets — 2023 record: 7-10

Jacksonville Jaguars — 2023 record: 9-8 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13)T

Tennessee Titans — 2023 record: 6-11 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Titans 28, Dolphins 27)

Las Vegas Raiders — 2023 record: 8-9 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Dolphins 20, Raiders 13)

Arizona Cardinals — 2023 record: 4-13 ... Last meeting: 2020 (Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31)

San Francisco 49ers — 2023 record: 12-5 ... Last meeting: 2022 (49ers 33, Dolphins 17)

DOLPHINS 2024 AWAY GAMES

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Houston Texans — 2023 record: 10-7 ... Last meeting: 2022 (Dolphins 30, Texans 15)

Indianapolis Colts — 2023 record: 9-8 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Colts 27, Dolphins 17)

Cleveland Browns — 2023 record: 11-6 ... Last meeting: 2022 (Dolphins 39, Browns 17)

Los Angeles Rams — 2023 record: 10-7 ... Last meeting: 2020 (Dolphins 28, Rams 17)

Seattle Seahawks — 2023 record: 9-8 ... Last meeting: 2020 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Green Bay Packers — 2023 record: 9-8 ... Last meeting: 2022 (Packers 26, Dolphins 20)