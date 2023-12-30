Dolphins can change the national narrative about the franchise by beating the Ravens on Sunday

There’s no need to talk up this Sunday’s game, or hype up this epic matchup between an NFL Debutant, and Deebo, one of the league's biggest bullies.

No need to bring it to the Miami Dolphins’ attention what’s at stake in Sunday’s heavyweight fight for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The franchise that was surprised to learn they had clinched a playoff berth after last week's win has no interest in hearing about it.

There's no point in seeking bulletin board material for the Baltimore Ravens, or to fabricate some level of disrespect aimed at creating motivation, like insinuating the Dolphins are soft and can’t handle the physicality of the Ravens.

Finesse versus muscle? Why bother?

Few inside the Dolphins’ Miami Gardens facility knows this is a showdown between the NFL’s No. 1 offense versus the NFL’s No. 1 defense, a battle between the innovative young coach (Mike McDaniel) and an established architect of bully-ball (John Harbaugh).

The path to the Super Bowl

All they know is that the Ravens stand in their way of getting to Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

“There was a lot of excitement about the win, but once Wednesday started, the Dallas game could have been two or three months previous for all the players’ concerns,” coach Mike McDaniel said, referring to Miami’s fourth-quarter 22-20 win over the Cowboys, which set up the NFL’s game of the week, which will be played inside M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. “They have been locked in at the task at hand.”

No motivational speeches are needed.

No need to wonder if injured players are going to play, with the exception of receiver Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week and has been ruled out, and starting right guard Robert Hunt, who is listed as doubtful despite practicing on his strained hamstring for the first time this week.

Everyone know it’s all-in time.

“This is what it’s all about. Just being in a big moment with two great teams that are going at it. This is what you live for,” said pass rusher Bradley Chubb, whose 11 sacks leads a unit that has already set a franchise record for sacks produced (52) in a season. “This is what you work so hard in the offseason for. At the end of the day, this is not the end goal. We still have a lot to do and a lot to prove. This is just one step in the right direction.”

New era for Dolphins?

A win would clinch the AFC East title for Miami for the first time since the 2008 season, a season when Chad Pennington led the Dolphins to 11 wins in the year Tom Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in the New England Patriots' opener.

Since then, Miami has spent a decade looking up at the Patriots and Buffalo Bills in the division. Miami has qualified for the postseason three times — 2008, 2016 and last season — since 2001.

The Dolphins know this is their chance to turn the page on being a second-tier NFL franchise.

McDaniel and crew are convinced this is their time, their season, and has been since the work they’ve put in during the offseason.

A win would also put Miami in the driver’s seat to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed, and the bye week that comes with it, which would be a much-needed opportunity to let some bodies heal up. But that would be contingent on the Dolphins beating the Bills next week, or other factors.

But focusing on next week would be out of character for Miami.

This Dolphins team is just focused on today. Or better yet Sunday. They have their blinders on, and always have, approaching each week with a linear focus.

All that matters is today, and stack one day on top of another.

“Everybody is doing a little extra. That’s what set the tone for this team,” Armstead said. “That's the character of the guys we have in this locker room.”

Leadership sets the tone

It’s Raheem Mostert not only carrying the load of Miami’s rushing attack, but also serving as a mentor to all the younger backs in his room, teaching them everything he’d ever learned about the game, setting a good example.

It’s Terron Armstead, who is not only the bookend of the offensive line when healthy, but a teacher and mentor to his unit. Some of them he refers to as his sons.

It’s Tyreek Hill, who is the heartbeat of the Dolphins, the emotional catalyst for the team.

It’s Christian Wilkins competitiveness, and Bradley Chubb's focus.

It’s Jalen Ramsey resiliency, and Xavien Howard's confidence.

And it’s Tua Tagovailoa, whose stellar work ethic, unique demeanor and humble approach grounds this team.

“This locker room is different. Everybody cares about each other. Everybody likes being around each other,” said kicker Jason Sanders, who delivered a career-best five field goals last week. “So you take a team like that and a coach that cares about his players, it’s been a fun year, a fun year to be part of.”

And the Dolphins know exactly how, and where they want it to end, and the road they need to travel to get there.

That road goes through Baltimore.