Dolphins-Jets Week 15 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 10-4 on the 2023 season when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 8.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Dolphins are coming off a brutal loss to the Titans Monday night in which they blew a late 14-point lead. The Jets beat up the Texans last week as Zach Wilson played well. The Dolphins beat the Jets a month ago, but this will be a lot tougher than that game. The Jets will hang around, but Miami wins it."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Albert Breer Prediction: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Dolphins

Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins

John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins

Matt Verderame Prediction: Dolphins

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Safid Deen Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 14

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 20

Victoria Hernandez Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 15

Jordan Mendoza Prediction: Dolphins 30, Jets 13

Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 17

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Analysis: "Zach Wilson is coming off a 301-yard, two-TD performance, and it's desperation time for the Jets in the AFC playoff race. Miami is 4-1 ATS at home, and they beat the Jets 34-13 on Nov. 24. Does Wilson make a difference in the rematch? Even on a short week, Miami stays on point with its league-leading offense."

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Jets 21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Dolphins are another team that’s getting hit with injuries at a bad time. Tyreek Hill was on and off the field Monday night because of an ankle injury, and Miami’s offense looked bad without him. Hill did not practice on Wednesday, and the Dolphins are also dealing with a banged-up offensive line. That Jets defense was impressive last week against the Texans. They had 10 pass breakups and limited Houston to 135 total yards. The Jets are all the way up to third in defensive DVOA, and this is probably the best they’ve looked all season. Please don’t mistake this pick for me buying into the Zach Wilson hype. I just think the Jets defense is good enough to keep them competitive here."

Prediction (against the spread): Jets +8.5 (line varies depending on outlet)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyis: "The Dolphins' offense is hurting. Starting offensive linemen have missed a combined 21 games to injury this season, and that number will grow before the end of the year. Guard Connor Williams will miss the remainder of the season, and OT Robert Hunt is not expected to play -- although OT Terron Armstead could make his return to the field. Miami could also be without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who injured his ankle in Monday's loss to the Titans. His absence would mark uncharted territory as Hill has yet to miss a game since he was traded to the Dolphins in 2022. Can the Jets capitalize on Miami's injuries?"

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 34, Jets 14

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 20, Jets 16

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mike Florio Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 13

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 16

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 14

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 26, Jets 17

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Dolphins 21, Jets 16

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 16

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The New York Jets ended their five-game losing streak with a 30-6 statement against Houston last week. Zach Wilson took over at quarterback again, throwing for more than 300 yards for the first time this season. New York’s high-quality defense is reliable, but Wilson’s offense still shouldn’t be counted on, despite last week’s encouraging performance. Tua Tagovailoa is a pocket passer who requires stable pass protection to succeed. It’s also clear Tyreek Hill is the biggest difference-making skill position player in the league. Injuries to crucial Miami Dolphins players make this a different game than when these teams met on Black Friday. Miami could be without multiple offensive linemen, and Hill, at best, will be playing through an ankle injury. Those injuries make the Jets a significant underdog with a realistic path to victory."

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Jets 16

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "This point spread is plummeting downward as Tyreek Hill is banged up and center Connor Williams is out for the year with a torn ACL. Everyone could see the slippage Monday night. The Dolphins have been the NFL’s most effective team in the red zone, scoring TDs on a league-best 71.1 percent of their drives. But Miami went 2-for-5 in the red zone against Tennessee, including 1-of-4 on goal-to-go drives. The Dolphins had as many red zone turnovers and field goals against Tennessee (three) as they had in the previous 10 games combined. The Jets were embarrassed by the Dolphins on Black Friday, and while I don’t know if Zach Wilson can exact revenge, he can at least get the cover."

Prediction (against the spread): Jets plus 8.5

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "This game sure looks a lot more worrisome for the Dolphins and their fans than it did immediately after the Black Friday game when the Jets didn't look like a team without an offense that could challenge Miami. But the combination of Wilson's performance last week and the Dolphins' key injuries have made this a matchup that looks much closer than the 8.5-point spread would suggest. Injuries or not, the Dolphins still are the better team and still have (by far) the more reliable quarterback leading the offense. That Dolphins offense didn't do much in the first half against the Jets in terms of scoring because it was a 10-6 score before Holland pretty much sealed the outcome at halftime. The tension likely will last longer this time and the Jets will give the Dolphins all they can handle, but it says here the Dolphins will be able to make one big key play on offense and defense to secure a much-needed victory before their brutal three-game season-ending stretch."

Prediction: Dolphins 19, Jets 17