Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jets Week 15 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound from their tough Monday night loss and help their playoff positioning and move to 10-4 on the season when they face the New York Jets at at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-4) vs. NEW YORK JETS (5-8)

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 17

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be between 78-80 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with intermittent clouds and a 20-25 percent chance of rain. The is expected to be 14 mph with gusts up to 32 mph.

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 8.5 (over/under 36.5)

DOLPHINS-JETS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY

Series history: Dolphins lead 58-56-1

Last five meetings:

Nov. 24, 2023 at New York — Dolphins 34, Jets 13

Jan. 8, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 11, Jets 6

Oct. 9, 2022 at New York — Jets 40, Dolphins 17

Dec. 19, 2021 at Miami — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

Nov. 21, 2021 at New York — Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 42 (1986 at Miami; Dolphins 45, Jets 3)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)

Highest-scoring matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 51, Dolphins 45, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (1976 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Jets 0 ... 2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)

Former Jets players with the Dolphins:

RB Raheem Mostert (practice squad, 2016), WR Braxton Berrios (2019-22), QB Mike White (2019-22), DB Elijah Campbell (2020), TE Tyler Kroft (2021)

Former Jets coaches with the Dolphins:

Assistant OLB coach Ryan Slowik

Former Dolphins players with the Jets:

T Billy Turner, LB Sam Eguavoen, P Thomas Morstead, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jets:

Senior defensive assistant /CB coach Tony Oden

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JETS SCOUTING REPORT

The Jets look a lot different than they did when the Dolphins faced them at MetLife Stadium on Black Friday when they were at a very low point. The Jets now come to Miami with some confidence and some life following their impressive 30-6 victory against the playoff-contending Houston Texans last Sunday. More importantly, the game marked a breakthrough performance for QB Zach Wilson when he returned to the starting lineup after being benched in favor of journeyman Tim Boyle, who the Dolphins faced in Week 12. The Jets still aren't going to make the playoffs, but they look like a much more difficult opponent than they did three weeks ago.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

Wilson's performance against Houston was good enough to earn him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, but it was one game and the Dolphins defense, even with some injuries, is better than Houston's. That Miami defense was the biggest reason the Dolphins won the first matchup, which actually was a close until Jevon Holland's pick-six on that Fail Mary (or Hell Mary, if you prefer). The Dolphins have scored a defensive touchdown in three consecutive games and it wouldn't necessarily be shocking if the streak moved to four because the Jets are shaky on the offensive line and they can take advantage of that. Tyreek Hill's uncertain status is problematic for the offense, but the Dolphins did run the ball very well in the first matchup and maybe will focus on it on more from the start this time.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

While we're not big on using injuries as an excuse or reason, and it must be pointed out that the Jets have had their injury issues as well, it's just impossible to overlook just how banged up the Dolphins are heading into this game. Their final injury report of the week listed nine players as questionable, starting with Tyreek Hill but also included other key players like Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard and Holland, and that was in addition to starters Robert Hunt and DeShon Elliott already being ruled out. While Wilson has been erratic throughout his short NFL career, he'll be a tougher challenge regardless than Boyle was in Week 12 and the Dolphins offense will face a tough challenge if they can't take a comfortable early lead and have the luxury on relying on the running game the way it did on Black Friday.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINAL DOLPHINS-JETS PREDICTION

This game sure looks a lot more worrisome for the Dolphins and their fans than it did immediately after the Black Friday game when the Jets didn't look like a team without an offense that could challenge Miami. But the combination of Wilson's performance last week and the Dolphins' key injuries have made this a matchup that looks much closer than the 8.5-point spread would suggest. Injuries or not, the Dolphins still are the better team and still have (by far) the more reliable quarterback leading the offense. That Dolphins offense didn't do much in the first half against the Jets in terms of scoring because it was a 10-6 score before Holland pretty much sealed the outcome at halftime. The tension likely will last longer this time and the Jets will give the Dolphins all they can handle, but it says here the Dolphins will be able to make one big key play on offense and defense to secure a much-needed victory before their brutal three-game season-ending stretch. Final score: Dolphins 19, Jets 17