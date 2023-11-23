Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 8-3 on the season when the face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to help their playoff positioning and move to 8-3 on the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the first-ever NFL Black Friday game.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 12 Dolphins-Jets matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-3) vs. NEW YORK JETS (4-6)

DATE: Friday, Nov. 24

TIME: 3 p.m. ET

SITE: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 3 and 6 p.m. in East Rutherford, N.J. Gardens will be between 43-47 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with mostly sunny skies and no precipitation anticipated. The is expected to be 12 mph with gusts up to 17 mph.

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michael (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 9.5 (over/under 40.5)

DOLPHINS-JETS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY

Series history: Dolphins lead 57-56-1

Last five meetings:

Jan. 8, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 11, Jets 6

Oct. 9, 2022 at New York — Jets 40, Dolphins 17

Dec. 19, 2021 at Miami — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

Nov. 21, 2021 at New York — Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Nov. 29, 2020 at New York — Dolphins 20, Jets 3

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 42 (1986 at Miami; Dolphins 45, Jets 3)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)

Highest-scoring matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 51, Dolphins 45, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (1976 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Jets 0 ... 2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)

Former Jets players with the Dolphins:

RB Raheem Mostert (practice squad, 2016), WR Braxton Berrios (2019-22), QB Mike White (2019-22), DB Elijah Campbell (2020), TE Tyler Kroft (2021)

Former Jets coaches with the Dolphins:

Assistant OLB coach Ryan Slowik

Former Dolphins players with the Jets:

T Billy Turner, LB Sam Eguavoen, P Thomas Morstead, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jets:

Senior defensive assistant /CB coach Tony Oden

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JETS SCOUTING REPORT

This historic game has a much different feel now than when it was first scheduled because the idea was that the Jets would be contenders with Aaron Rodgers leading their offense to supplement what has been a very good defense. We all know how that worked out, with Rodgers going down with an Achilles injury only a few plays into the season opener and 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson failing to get anything done at quarterback behind an offensive line that was suspect from the start and then had to deal with a multitude of injuries. So instead of arriving at this Black Friday game in contention for the AFC East title, the Jets are fighting to merely keep their playoff hopes alive. Coach Robert Saleh is hoping a QB change, to journeyman Tim Boyle, can breathe life into an offense that's combined for 37 points over the past four games and nine touchdowns on the season — one less than the Dolphins scored in their blowout of the Broncos in Week 3.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

That was kind of summed up in the Jets' scouting report. To repeat, the Jets' offense has been inept, and that's being kind, and now they've got yet another offensive line injury to overcome with tackle Mekhi Becton expected to miss the game because of an ankle injury he sustained in Week 11. Add the Jets' defensive woes to a Dolphins defense that's been coming on and on in recent weeks and had three takeaways against Las Vegas this past Sunday and it's just difficult to envision New York being able to score enough points to pull off the upset no matter how well its defense plays.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

Maybe, just maybe, moving away from Zach Wilson will provide the spark the Jets need to get going offensively or maybe they get an early turnover that jump-starts them. We also need to remember the Week 5 game at MetLife Stadium last year when running back Breece Hall gained 97 yards on the ground and had a 79-yard reception. But if the Dolphins are going to come up short in this game, it likely would be because the Jets defense finds a way to stop its offense and creates a turnover or two.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINAL DOLPHINS-JETS PREDICTION

Oddsmakers clearly aren't big on Boyle considering the point spread opened at 7.5 before jumping to 10.5 after the QB switch was revealed. The Jets defense is among the best in the NFL, but it's been under a ridiculous amount of pressure created by the ineptitude of the offense and having to go back onto the field time and time again after quick, futile possessions. It's exactly how we see this game playing out, the Jets defense making things difficult for the Dolphins but Miami eventually breaking through after getting opportunity after opportunity. This has the feel of a close game for a quarter, maybe a half before the disparity in offensive talent allows the Dolphins to pull away. Final score: Dolphins 23, Jets 7