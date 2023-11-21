Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Injury Report

The injury report was based on an estimation but still included some potentially good news

With an abbreviated schedule because of the Black Friday game, the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of the week was based on an estimation because the team only conducted a walk-through.

Based on that estimation, there was potentially good news regarding the status of wide receiver Braxton Berrios, but not so much when it comes to tight end Durham Smythe.

Smythe, who missed the game against the Raiders because of an ankle injury, was one of two players listed as DNP on the first injury report of the week along with guard Robert Jones, who also missed the Raiders game (because of a knee injury).

Berrios also missed the Las Vegas game, nursing a hamstring injury, but he was listed as a full participation on the estimation, a positive sign that he could be ready for the game against the Jets on Friday.

The other two players who missed the Vegas game because of injuries were G Robert Hunt (hamstring) and WR Chase Claypool (knee), and they both were listed as limited.

The same went for RB De'Von Achane, whose return from a knee injury against the Raiders was over after four snaps, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who missed some time in the second quarter after sustaining a hand injury.

The Dolphins offensive line had two new names on the injury report, with tackle Austin Jackson (oblique) and guard Lester Cotton (hip) both listed as questionable.

The other names on the injury report were T Terron Armstead (knee), FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle) and RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), who have been regulars on the injury report and were listed as questionable. Ingold, however, had only a foot injury listed on prior injury reports.

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets also were conducting a walk-through Tuesday and therefore their own injury report was based on an estimation, and it included three players listed as DNP.

One of them is starting left tackle Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee), along with DB Michael Carter II (hamstring) and former Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen (hip).

Seven others were listed as questionable, including DB Tony Adams, DL John Franklin-Myers, LB Jermaine Johnson, former Dolphins OL Billy Turner, LB Quincy Williams and WR Garrett Wilson (elbow).

Veteran tackle Duane Brown (hip) was listed as a full participant. He's on IR and the Jets have to activate him this week or else he'll be sidelined for the rest of the 2023 season.