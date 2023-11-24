Breaking Down the Week 12 Dolphins-Jets Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have most of their front-line players available for the Black Friday game at MetLife Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will have most of their injured offensive linemen active for their Week 12 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

That includes guard Robert Hunt, who has missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury, though head coach Mike McDaniel suggested this week that Hunt could be active but not play.

As reported Friday morning, rookie running back De'Von Achane will be inactive after aggravating his knee injury in his return to a action against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

Also inactive will be guard Robert Jones, who will miss a third consecutive game because of a knee injury.

The other inactives will be WR Robbie Chosen, CB Eli Apple and WR Chase Claypool, with Skylar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Tight end Durham Smythe will be active after missing the Las Vegas game with an ankle injury.

What the starting offensive line will look like remains to be seen, but the Dolphins will have everybody available, including Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson and Kendall Lamm, who was added to the injury report Friday morning.

JETS INACTIVE REPORT

The Jets' inactive report includes tackle Mekhi Becton, who had been listed as questionable with ankle/knee injuries.

Also inactive will be WR Allen Lazard, OL Austin Deculus, DL Carl Lawson, former Dolphins LB Sam Eguavoen, DB Michael Carter II, with Zach Wilson serving as the emergency third quarterback behind new starter Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.

Veteran tackle Duane Brown, who was moved off IR on Thursday, will be active.