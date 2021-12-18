Dolphins-Jets Week 15 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 15.

The Dolphins are heavily favored (9.5) in this game, so it pretty shouldn't come as much of a surprise that our survey of national sites featured a clean sweep for Miami in this game in terms of picking the outcome.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Analysis: "The Dolphins are coming off a bye and they have some COVID issues. The Jets have struggled to win games, losing at home last week to the Saints. The Jets defense has been bad, which is why I think Tua Tagovailoa will be able to have some success. But the Jets will keep this close."

Prediction: Dolphins 21, Jets 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles Times

Analysis: "The Dolphins won five straight heading into their week off and their defense is playing phenomenally well. Miami (had) a bunch of running backs on the COVID list, but that probably won’t tip the scales."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 13

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Dolphins can run their winning streak to six games, and Tua Tagovailoa has a 100-plus passer rating with just one interception through his last three starts. New York has allowed 30-plus points in each of its last two losses. The Jets haven't won in Miami since 2015."

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arizona Republic

Analysis: "The Dolphins have won five games in a row and are coming off a bye. Bad news for the Jets."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 13

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Analysis: ""The Dolphins must avoid coming off the bye week with a sloppy game, or they risk undoing all their hard work of the past few weeks. We have seen Zach Wilson struggle against the Patriots this year, and a former Belichick disciple in Brian Flores should be able to cause similar confusion. Look for this to be a comfortable win for the Dolphins — unless they shoot themselves in the foot.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 13

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk

Analysis: "Miami finishes its unlikely climb to .500. The Jets continue their expected slide to irrelevance."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 13

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Analysis: "Zach Wilson is nearly unplayable right now, and it doesn't help that Elijah Moore is on injured reserve. The rookie QB avoided the blitz-happy Dolphins last time around, with Robert Saleh giving veteran Joe Flacco the start. New York lost that game by seven at home. These Jets have covered the spread once in their last six. When they lose, it's rarely competitive."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 11

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "Not to brag or anything, but the projected final score for the Dolphins-Giants game the last time out was 20-9 for Miami, and it was a direct hit. The odds of being that lucky (I mean, astute) again are very slim, but let's give it a shot. As stated before, it's just impossible to envision the Jets having much success offensively the way the Dolphins defense is playing these days. So it's not going to take a lot of points realistically for Miami to win. The running back status was a bit cloudy as of early Saturday afternoon, but it shouldn't matter how it shakes out in the end. As for the likely absence of Jaylen Waddle, sure, that could affect Tua Tagovailoa, but it says here he's going to be able to spread the ball around to his other receivers, again complete a high percentage of his passes and again avoid the mistakes that could get in the way of the defense winning the game. Like the Giants game, this probably is going to be no work of art, but in the end the Dolphins will make it six in a row."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 6