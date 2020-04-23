AllDolphins
Miami Dolphins NFL Draft Live Blog

Alain Poupart

It's finally here.

The 2020 NFL Draft has arrived, with the festivities scheduled to commence at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Miami Dolphins will be in the spotlight during this draft perhaps more than any other team by virtue of their three first-round selections.

The Dolphins entered the day with the fifth, 18th and 26th overall selections as a result of their 2019 finish (5th), the trade that sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers (18th), and the megatrade trade that sent tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans (26th).

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil
Jason Vinlove-USA Today Sports

The Dolphins never had made three first-round selections in a draft in their history.

They have ended up with two first-round picks four times: 1968 (RB Larry Csonka, T Doug Crusan), 1976 (LB Larry Gordon, LB Kim Bokamper), 1989 (RB Sammie Smith, S Louis Oliver), 1992 (CB Troy Vincent, DE Marco Coleman).

In addition to the first-round picks, the Dolphins have two selections in Round 2, putting them in line to become the eighth team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with five picks in the first two rounds (no team has ever had six).

The Dolphins have had five picks in the first three rounds three times — in 1979, 1997 and 1998. They made the playoffs all three of those seasons.

The Dolphins will enter the 2020 draft widely expected to focus on the following positions: quarterback, offensive tackle, running back, defensive line and safety.

Rumors already have surfaced about the Dolphins looking up to move up to get the third overall pick, which belongs to the Detroit Lions.

There are variations as to what a Dolphins trade with Detroit would look like, including one where the Dolphins would keep the fifth overall pick.

In that scenario, it's almost impossible to envision the Dolphins not taking a quarterback with one of those two picks, whether it be Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

Oregon QB Justin Herbert
Vasha Hunt

The people's choice — In case there was any doubt as to which player Dolphins fans want to see selected with the first pick, there shouldn't be.

This actually has been pretty consistent for a while now.

In fact, can't recall Dolphins fans being so adamant about a certain pick. Might have to go back to 2007 when the fan base wanted Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn before the team selected Ted Ginn Jr.

The pick was widely booed at a Dolphins fan party, but Quinn ended up having a very short NFL career and Ginn is still going 13 years later.

Tua medical check — Stephania Bell of ESPN is offering a pretty glowing medial review of Tagovailoa's injured hip.

The only problem there is the report doesn't affect the long-term outlook in terms of Tagovailoa's durability prospects.

