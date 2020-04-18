AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

History lesson: Bounty of early picks bodes well for Dolphins

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins currently hold five of the first 56 selections in the 2020 NFL draft, putting them on course to become only the eighth team since the AFL-NFL merger of 1970 to have five selections in the first two rounds.

The Dolphins got the three additional picks in those two rounds by virtue of their 2019 trades with the Pittsburgh Steelers (for Minkah Fitzpatrick), Houston Texans (the Laremy Tunsil blockbuster) and New Orleans Saints (second-round trade-down in the 2019 draft).

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil
Jason Vinlove-USA Today Sports

The only teams with five selections in the first two rounds going into 2020 were the 1982 New England Patriots, the 1986 New York Giants, the 2009 Denver Broncos, the 2018 Indianapolis Colts, and the Los Angeles Rams in 1975, 1988 and 1989.

Of those seven teams, six made the playoffs the year they had the five selections in the first two rounds, including the 1986 Super Bowl champion Giants. To be fair, three of the six had made the playoffs the previous year.

But the Patriots went from 2-14 in 1981 to 5-4 and a playoff appearance in the strike-shortened 1982 season; the 1988 Rams went from 6-9 to 10-6 and a playoff berth; and most recently the Colts went from 4-12 in 2017 to 10-6 and a playoff spot in 2018 — though it needs to be pointed out that Andrew Luck missed all of 2017 and was back in 2018.

Overall, the seven teams with the five picks in the first two rounds had a winning percentage of .459 the year before their draft bounty and combined for a .680 winning percentage the next season.

The Dolphins have the fifth, 18th and 26th selections in the first round, and the 39th and 56th overall selections in the second.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier with Owner Stephen Ross
Jason Vinlove

With those picks, the Dolphins are expected to select a quarterback at some point, which would make them different than the previous seven teams. Yes, not a single one of the 35 combined picks of the seven previous teams with the five picks in the first two rounds was used on a quarterback.

Of the previous seven teams, only the 1975 L.A. Rams also had three first-round picks, as the Dolphins currently have. The Rams used them on defensive tackle Mike Fanning (ninth overall), tackle Dennis Harrah (11th) and tackle Doug France (20th).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Miami Dolphins have their targets for their first pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah likely are among the list of prospects the Dolphins have identified as worthy top five picks.

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Making the case for Miami to select a cornerback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins signed Byron Jones in free agency, but that doesn't mean they won't take a cornerback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Alain Poupart

Dolphins draft fits: Michigan center Cesar Ruiz could be next piece for offensive line

The Dolphins addressed the middle of their offensive line in free agency, but could use more help. Michigan center Cesar Ruiz just might fit the bill.

Alain Poupart

Dolphins draft fits: Henry Ruggs III has the kind of speed that could convince Miami to select him in the first round.

The Miami Dolphins have bigger needs than wide receiver, but Henry Ruggs III's speed might make it difficult to bypass him in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins receiver Ford looks back and looks ahead during interview

Isaiah Ford discussed his progress with the Miami Dolphins and his relationship with Ryan Fitzpatrick during a video interview for his alma mater.

Alain Poupart

by

FinFan

Is it time for the Dolphins to take a running back in Round 1?

The Miami Dolphins have not selected a running back in the first round since 2005, but they have a need and D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins present three good options.

Alain Poupart

by

FinFan

SI 7-round Mock Draft Predicts the Dolphins' picks

Justin Herbert from the University of Oregon and tackle Josh Jones from the University of Houston top the list of prospects predicted to go to the Dolphins in the latest SI mock draft.

Alain Poupart

The Dan Marino draft offers a valuable lesson in the Dolphins' pursuit of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow

The 1983 NFL draft brought Dan Marino to the Miami Dolphins, but it also provided a valuable lesson when it comes to their pursuit of LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow.

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

General Manager Chris Grier had some interesting comments related to Tua Tagovailoa. Did they reveal what the Dolphins intend to do with their first pick?

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most talked-about prospect in the 2020 NFL draft and Dolphins GM Chris Grier had some interesting comments about him in his annual pre-draft press conference.

Alain Poupart

Dolphins draft fits: Could South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw be the next addition to an upgraded defense?

The Dolphins defense got better in free agency, but still needs a few pieces. South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw just might fit the bill.

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart