Dolphins Notebook: Practice Squad Protections, Updated Odds, Coordinator Chatter, More

On a day when there were noteworthy transactions around the league, the Dolphins made their weekly practice squad protections and there were a change this week.

Cornerback Jamal Perry was not among the practice squad protections this week, a first this season. He was elevated for the first two games of the season, as a COVID-19 replacement in Week 1 and as a standard elevation.

Perry did not play against the Raiders in Week 3, and just because he wasn't protected certainly doesn't mean he'll automatically get poached by another team.

As in the first three weeks, defensive end Jabaal Sheard and linebacker Calvin Munson were protected.

Quarterback Reid Sinnett was protected the first three weeks, but he's now on the active roster after he was signed to take the place of Tua Tagovailoa when Tua went on injured reserve.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

After publicly saying last week they were looking to trade him, the Detroit Lions terminated the contract of veteran linebacker Jamie Collins on Tuesday.

We bring this up because of his past relationship with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores from their days together in New England, a relationship that at the very least should make Miami a potential destination for the one-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

Also on Tuesday, tackle Isaiah Wilson worked out with the New York Giants, per multiple reports. This comes after he worked out with the Colts on Friday.

Wilson is looking to get back into the NFL following his very brief and very forgettable stint with the Dolphins in March, and we brought up the idea of the team giving him a second chance if there are assurances he's dealt with the issues that led to his being waived six months ago.

UPDATED ODDS

The Dolphins' consecutive losses have, as one would expect, made them longer shots to win the Super Bowl, the AFC title or the AFC East crown.

The shift has particularly pronounced when it comes to the Super Bowl odds, where the Dolphins have gone from 40/1 to 80/1 over the past two weeks, according to BetOnline (www.betonline.ag). The only other teams in the league who have seen their odds at least double during that span are the Giants, Lions, Texans, Jaguars and Jets.

Similarly, the Dolphins have gone 20/1 to win the AFC to 40/1, and their odds of winning the AFC East has gone from 5/2 to 13/2 — third in the division behind overwhelming favorite Buffalo at 2/9 and New England at 6/1.

The most interesting odds development for an individual award involved rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, who is the only candidate who has seen his odds get longer every week. After starting at 15/2 after the draft, Phillips now is listed at 20/1.

COORDINATOR COMMENTS

Co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville, defensive end coordinator Josh Boyer and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman conducted Zoom media sessions Tuesday and here was the one comment that stood out from each of them:

• Studesville on looking for more pass plays downfield: “We are talking a lot about that, trying to find explosive plays and ways to get explosive plays. Not just to Jaylen but to other people on the team also, whether we are talking about Will Fuller or Mike (Gesicki). We did take some shots at the end of that game the other day in Las Vegas. We’re always trying to find explosive plays. We’re constantly talking about it, we’re trying to put them in, we are trying to get them, but we are limited at times because of what the defense gives us. We have to call them at the right time and we have to be prepared and we have to dial those up when we think we have the best chance to execute those.”

• Boyer on the Dolphins' third-down issues on defense: “I think we can coach it better. I think we can execute better. Obviously when you give up third downs, you extend drives, you extend plays. You give them more opportunities. We need to do a better job in that and that starts with me, making sure we coach it better, put them in a better opportunity to succeed and then when we have opportunities, make sure we go out there and execute.”

• Crossman on how to get Jaylen Waddle to get the muffed punt against Buffalo out of his head: “I think a lot of it is individual. A lot of the guys at this level, a lot of the reason they are at this level is because they are very quick to push those negative things out of their mind and move forward for the next opportunity. Jaylen is one of those players. He’ll get plenty more opportunities and we expect big things from him when he is out there.”