Dolphins Notebook: Tua Foundation, Zach's Hall Odds, New Center, and More

Tua Tagovailoa has been very visible this week, and it continued Thursday when he took to social media to announce the establishment of the Tua Foundation.

The Tua Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.

The Tua Foundation will primarily focus on charitable endeavors in South Florida, Alabama and Hawaii. In recognition of the foundation launch, three grants of $16,667 (totaling $50,000) were awarded to the Police Athletic League of North Miami; Big Oak Ranch in Springville, Alabama; and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“It is my deepest hope that the Tua Foundation will make a meaningful impact in support of those in need.” Tagovailoa said. "Helping others is a tenet of my faith and who I am. This is a cause close to my heart.”

Tagovailoa established in June a $300,000 scholarship endowment to benefit his high school, Saint Louis School in Honolulu. Four scholarships will be awarded to students from Hawaii over the next four years, each named in honor of his grandparents.

Earlier this week, Tagovailoa did a series of national interviews while promoting a Super Bowl week event for Verizon.

ODDS NOT IN ZACH'S FAVOR

While the selection process is over, we will find out Saturday night whether Zach Thomas will become the 11th member of the Miami Dolphins to go into the Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, the outlook doesn't look promising, based on odds released by Sports Betting Dime (sportsbettingdime.com, @SBD).

A maximum of five modern-era finalists could be in the 2021 Hall of Fame Class of 2021 and Thomas is tied for seventh for best odds with longtime Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barber. The two are listed at 11/4 or +275.

Peyton Manning is the biggest favorite, not surprisingly, to be elected to the Hall with odds of 1/500 or -50000. The other overwhelming favorite is longtime Raiders and Packers DB Charles Woodson, who's listed at 1/25 or -2500.

The others ahead of Thomas are Alan Faneca (1/2), Reggie Wayne (3/2), Calvin Johnson (9/5) and LeRoy Butler (9/5).

HENNE REFLECTIONS

It was almost 13 years ago that the Dolphins selected quarterback Chad Henne in the second round of the 2008 draft, a move that unfortunately didn't really pan out for the organization.

But while Henne's career has been spent mostly as a backup, he's got a chance this week at a second Super Bowl ring as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. And Henne, of course, played a big role in the Chiefs being in Tampa this week with his heroics in the late stages of the divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

Henne went 13-18 as a starter for the Dolphins after taking over for Chad Pennington in the fourth game of the 2009 season until he sustained a season-ending injury in the fourth game of 2011.

“Obviously as a young player, you develop in different stages,” Henne said. “I’m proud of where I came from. I learned a lot of things in Miami. I cherish all the relationships there. The biggest takeaway is facing adversity. Times weren’t always great in Miami. The ability to come back each Sunday and keep fighting and keep learning and try to help the football team win was a big part of my growth throughout my career.”

NEW CENTER IN TOWN

The Dolphins have added another player via a futures contract, signing former New Orleans Saints center Cameron Tom.

After first entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017, Tom has appeared in 12 games, one in 2020 and the other 11 in 2018 when he made his only career start.

Tom (6-4, 300) spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve before bouncing on and off the practice squad in 2020.

THE RETURN OF "GUGE"

This is an interesting one. Longtime NFL offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, who 16 years in the league included three stints with the Dolphins, has been hired as O-line coach at Louisiana Tech.

DeGuglielmo was hired by Skip Holtz, with whom he had previously coached at the University of Connecticut and at South Carolina.

DeGuglielmo first worked with the Dolphins as offensive line coach from 2009-11 before returning as a senior offensive assistant in 2017 and finally taking over as offensive line coach early in training camp in 2019.