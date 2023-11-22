Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Report, Tyreek, Thanksgiving, and More

Not every Dolphins player watched the "Hard Knocks" premiere, but those who did gave it a good review

The Miami Dolphins' injury report after their one real practice of the week was loaded with offensive players and players who were limited, but the good news was there every single player on the 53-man roster worked.

That included tight end Durham Smythe and offensive lineman Robert Jones, who had been listed as DNP in an estimation Tuesday when the team conducted a walk-through.

The other nine players listed as limited participants Wednesday were RB De'Von Achane (knee), T Terron Armstead (knee), WR Chase Claypool (knee), G Lester Cotton (hip), WR Tyreek Hill (hand), OL Robert Hunt (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle), OL Austin Jackson (oblique) and RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee).

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring) again was listed as a full participant.

For the Jets, the only player who didn't practice Wednesday was DB Michael Carter II, who's dealing with a hamstring injury.

Tackle Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee) and LB Sam Eguavoen (hip) both were limited after being listed as DNP in the Jets estimation Tuesday, and everybody else was a full participant Wednesday.

That include veteran tackle Duane Brown, who has been on IR since sustaining a hip injury early in the season.

THUMBS UP FOR HARD KNOCKS

More players than not who spoke to the media Wednesday did not watch the premiere episode of "Hard Knocks," but Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb both watched and enjoyed.

Hill, who actually played a starring role with more screen time than any other player, said his wife match him watch it and he discussed Wednesday the "nacho incident" as well as the official telling him not to throw up the peace sign during the game.

“First, I was very impressed. At first, it was something that I didn’t want to do but my mom and my wife kind of insisted that we do it. The nacho thing, it was definitely her fault. She got back to the car and her and my mom were like, ‘Yeah, it was his fault the whole time.’ I watched the thing and I was like, ‘you hit out of his hand, though. You had me hot at this dude.’ And now I see the video and it’s like, you feel me? (laughter) It was funny though. Once I saw it on Hard Knocks, I was laughing my ass off. She told me when she got to the bathroom she had to put water in her hair. She doesn’t really like putting water in her hair because it will turn curly. I was laughing my ass off.”

As for his pregame meeting with the officials, Hill said, “That’s never happened with the referee before. That’s never happened with the referee before. That was just something the NFL wanted to just get out there on camera. (laughter) It’s crazy. I just played along. I just played into their little game. Just don’t fine me for saying it, though."

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb also gave "Hard Knocks" a thumbs up.

"I think it’s pretty cool, man, how they’re just kind of – not as invasive as you would think but still make a great production with all the cameras they’ve got and seeing all different types of angles of the game that I might not even see being on the sideline," he said. "I didn’t know Tyreek’s hand was hurt or whatever the case may be, so it’s just dope to see all the game day atmosphere and practice atmosphere shown to the world like that.”

TUA'S NEW/OLD LOOK AND TYREEK'S SUGGESTION

Big news (not really) out of Dolphins camp Wednesday was Tua Tagovailoa doing away with the cornrows he produced during the bye week and which were featured on "Hard Knocks."

Hill didn't necessarily agree with the latest move.

“I told Tua he should have left his cornrows in, because I was liking him having the cornrows, and him having the swagger to just wear a durag under his helmet," Hill said. "That was next-level swagger. But the next step for Tua would be to get him a grill. A gold grill. That’s what we are working on now. (laughter)”

NEW BLACK FRIDAY TRADITION?

One of the traditions of the Thanksgiving Day games is having the player of the game eating a turkey leg afterward, so the question came up as to what those playing in the Black Friday game on Amazon prime should get.

Naturally, that got some pretty good answers from Dolphins players.

Tyreek Hill: “I think they should fly us all to Disney World so we can eat turkey legs. The whole team. Whichever team wins. (laughter)"

Terron Armstead: “Yeah, they’ve got to hand out some big screens, some laptops, iPads. (laughter) They’ve got to give you something – something.”

Bradley Chubb: “TVs or Apple watches or something like that. Some type of electronics. I think it’ll be dope. (laughter) Hopefully we’re on the winning end and try to figure it out then, but until then, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

THIS AND THAT ...

-- Keeping an eye on the Jets, they waived veteran tackle Dennis Kelly on Wednesday, likely a sign that Becton and/or Brown will be available against the Dolphins.

-- Wide receiver Raleigh Webb, who was on the Dolphins practice squad until he was released last week, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

-- On this date 50 years ago, the Dolphins played on Thanksgiving Day for the first time and defeated the Dallas Cowboys 14-7.