Thursday Dolphins Mailbag: Eichenberg, Waddle, and More

How will the O-line handle Quinnen Williams? Is there any concern about coming out flat against the Jets? Tackling those and other questions

Part 2 of the pre-Jets game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Phil Whittall (@simplepastor):

Should the Dolphins sign Austin Jackson to an extension in-season?

Hey Phil, the question here would be why Jackson would be a bigger priority at this time than, say, Wilkins or Hunt or Williams. If the Dolphins can extend any of them at a good price, sure, why not? But there are going to be some tough decisions to make next spring and extending of them right now is only lessen the cap room available in 2024 and actually might complicate things down the line.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

How do the Dolphins prevent from coming out flat against a Jets team with a strong respectable defense and a pitiful offense? Could this be a trap game?

Hey Ed, precisely because the Jets have a very good defense and they could be energized by having a new quarterback (regardless of who it is), I think the idea of the Dolphins coming out flat should be rejected. Besides, trap games usually come before and/or after really big games, and this one is sandwiched around the Raiders and Commanders, so that doesn’t apply here.

From Jack Dixon (@jccdixon33):

You’ve watched and covered this team for years; old Dolphins team woulda lost that game Sunday, agree? Also what adjustments have you seen McDaniel make to close coverage?

Hey Jack, there are certain editions of Dolphins teams that would have lost Sunday absolutely. But the past couple of years the Dolphins usually have found a way to win those games, and the Sunday night Pittsburgh game last year was one such example. As for adjustments to close coverage, I’ll keep looking, but I haven’t seen anything that really stands out.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain do you think the Dolphins will be able to run the ball against the Jets on Friday?

Hey Jorge, I think the Dolphins will have a measure of success running the ball but probably not until the Jets offense keeps giving the ball back to them and their defense eventually wears down.

From Free2Talk (@Free2Talknow)

We are using Liam all over the OL this year. Do you think we will keep him? And if so, which position you think will be better?

Eichenberg has a year left on his rookie contract, so I absolutely think he’ll be back on the team in 2023 and he’ll be competing for a starting job next season. If I had to guess, I’d say he’d be competing at one of the guard spots.

From Omar Davila (@OmarDav98500491):

I believe Jaylen Waddle came in overweight and he has lost that extra step cause of it...What you think Alain?

Hey Omar, Waddle came in bigger and thicker, but it was muscle. And he’s just as fast as he ever was, he’s just had a string of injuries that haven’t helped.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

I know everyone wants the Phins 2 come out & put up big numbers on offense. However 2 me if they just make ball security their highest priority the game becomes almost unwinnable for the jets. If the Phins don’t turn the ball over what percentage would u put on a Jets victory? I know everyone wants the Phins 2 come out & put up big numbers on offense. However 2 me if they just make ball security their highest priority the game becomes almost unwinnable for the jets. If the Phins don’t turn the ball over what percentage would u put on a Jets victory?

Hey Dana, completely agree with your premise. Without turnovers, I’d give the Dolphins an 85-90 percent of winning. They’re just the better team.

From Mr. Optimistic (@Camo335):

3rd and short, 4th and short... what is going on and what can be done?

From my end, the Dolphins need to stop getting cute there and run the ball instead of throwing it so often. They’ve thrown it so often in those circumtances that the element of surprise is gone.

From Big Yonko (@Cashoutkeke):

If the Jets were to win this game, what do you think the cause would be on why we lost? And even after (if) they beat the Jets, are we clearly kings of the AFC East?

The Dolphins’ most likely causes to lose would be turning the ball over because I have a hard time seeing the Jets offense really moving the ball very much. And the Dolphins will be clearly “kings of the AFC East” when they clinched the division, not before.

From Chris Davis (@KyLouFinFan):

Here’s a question. I follow the team pretty closely and I forgot Eli Apple was on the team. Does that say more about me or him?

Hey Chris, think it says more about him and how far down he's fallen on the depth chart. He's gone from somebody who started games, but now that Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham are back, Apple's playing time has all but disappeared (he completely disappeared against the Raiders when he was active but didn't play a single snap).

From Jabari Morris (@jabmorris):

Do you think the guards will be able to deal with Quinnen Williams?

Hey Jabari, I wouldn’t advise having anybody up front block him one-on-one and I don’t think that’s going to happen. The Dolphins will make sure he doesn’t wreck the game up front.