Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Hunt, Smythe, and More

Has the offense become too Tyreek-centric? How much of a factor could Claypool become this year? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 3 of the pre-Jets game All Dolphins mailbag:

From mikethewreck (@mgcroteau):

Other than maybe more experience what does Boyle bring that Zach Wilson doesn't? Hall has hurt us running the ball previously. Are we better able to slow him down?

Hey Mike, Boyle’s best quality right now is that he’s not Zach Wilson — saying this as respectfully as I can. Boyle actually can help with better decision-making. The Dolphins run defense has been really, really good lately and completely shut down Josh Jacobs last week. And the Jets offensive line is a mess. So I’m not sure how much of a concern this should be.

From Jason Gragnano (@GragnanoJ):

Consensus prediction will likely be we end up with a win, but what would you like to see this week improve against the jets (coaching/turnovers/spec. Unit)

Hey Jason, I’d like to see a cleaner game on offense minus turnovers and being able to slam the door in the fourth quarter instead of letting an inferior team hang around like happened against the Raiders.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Short-yardage plays have been a problem lately for this offense. Is Alec Ingold underutilized in these as both a runner and receiver?

Hey Chris, you’re absolutely right, but I think an issue is that Ingold has been playing through a lot of dings this season.

From Emmanuel Merasse (@EMerasse69336):

If Liam currently one of our 5 best o-linemen, why can’t he start?

Hey Emmanuel, Eichenberg indeed is starting these days with Robert Hunt and Robert Jones sidelined. Now, when Hunt returns to take his spot at right guard, the question becomes whether you consider Eichenberg a better option at left guard than Lester. Cotton. If the Dolphins decide that’s a yes, then I would think Eichenberg would keep starting. But I don’t think that’ll be the case.

From Mush (@SaltyTua):

What are your thoughts on Ogbah not playing a ton of snaps? Only 7 last week while the team is paying him 17m this year.

My thoughts are not that I’m not overly surprised because Ogbah simply isn’t a great fit for the current defensive scheme because he needs to be used as a 4-3 defensive end to maximize his skill set and the Dolphins pretty much never line up like that. Ogbah got a big contract in the 2022 offseason based on what he had done in the previous scheme and the Dolphins then were in a bad spot after he got hurt and Vic Fangio was hired because he had $15 million guaranteed this year and no team was going to trade for that contract.

From FZB (@fzb3346):

When Robert Hunt comes back (hopefully soon ), who do you see as our LG moving forward? Also, do you think the Dolphins will consider playing Eichenberg at center and moving Connor Williams back to LG?

I would think Lester Cotton would give every opportunity to do the job at left guard. The Dolphins will not and should not considering moving Williams back to guard because center is a more important position and Williams is better than Eichenberg.

From Savoir-Faire (@bxtobhmmoney):

Will we getting anything out of Chase Claypool this year?

Hmm, good question. I would probably approach this as not expecting anything and then gladly taking whatever he can provide.

From . (@jessejamesnj):

How bad will the Miami offense look against the dominant, physical, Jets defense?

Why am I thinking you’re a Jets fan? I think the offense won’t be moving the ball up and down the field all game, but I also don’t think it’ll be shut down the whole way.

From lo (@doctordropout):

What time does the game start?? Cable says 3; Amazon says 1:30.

Love easy questions like this. Game starts at 3 p.m. ET; pregame show starts at 1:30 p.m.

From Miami Dolphins #1 – Jack (@TTg8913146j8):

Do you think Dolphins will sign a TE if Durham Smythe is out long term, and what can Tua do to lower the amount of turnovers?

Hey Jack, Smythe’s injury is not a long-term deal. There’s no magic formula to cutting down turnovers. Don’t throw to the wrong team and don’t fumble. I’m not advocating sticking to safer throws to avoid interceptions, if that’s what you’re thinking.

From jon green (@ripplerat):

Are the Eagles the only team to use the tush push? Given #phishs lack of success on short-yardage situations, why don’t try something similar?

Hey Jon, I have not seen other teams do it, but I have heard about it. And the reason the Dolphins don’t do it and will never do it, is they don’t have a QB who squats 600 pounds being pushed behind the best offensive line in the league. There’s a reason it’s only the Eagles who are really successful with it.

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):

Waddle’s production has lagged this year in comparison with Tyreek’s. Yet when Hill briefly left the last game, Waddle appeared to be unguardable. Could an over-emphasis to get the No. 1 weapon (and the defense’s main focus) the ball be limiting the offense’s full potential?

Hey Ricardo, it’s an interesting premise, but the reality is that I haven’t seen that many passes forced in Hill’s direction. The plain truth is he just gets open like no other receiver in the NFL, so naturally he’s going to get more targets.

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

What explains how the folks at our new OL coach's last stop couldn't see him leave town fast enough but he seems to have turned our O-Line into a good unit?

Hey Richard, it’s an excellent perspective you bring, but it also illustrates that the effect of a position coach often can be overstated (positively or negatively). And it may be that the improvement of the offensive line is the result of several factors with Barry’s coaching being but one of them.