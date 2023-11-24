Yet Another Issue on Dolphins O-line

As if the Miami Dolphins didn't have enough injury issues on the offensive line, here comes another one.

Veteran tackle Kendall Lamm was added Friday morning to the injury report for the Week 12 game against the New York Jets because of a back injury and was listed as questionable.

Lamm became the fifth Dolphins offensive lineman to be listed as questionable for the Black Friday game, along with tackle Terron Armstead (knee), guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), guard Lester Cotton (hip) and tackle Austin Jackson (oblique). Oh, and guard Robert Jones was listed as doubtful because of the knee injury he sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany in Week 9.

The only offensive linemen on the 53-man roster who are not on the injury report are Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg and Kion Smith.

POTENTIALLY POSITIVE NEWS

On the positive side — as positive as can be under these circumstances — the Dolphins did not use a practice squad elevation Wednesday on an offensive lineman, indicating a level of confidence that some, if not all, of the "questionable" players will be able to play.

The Dolphins did have interior offensive lineman Chasen Hines up from the practice squad for the Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, though he ended up being dressed but not playing.

Lamm has started six games at left tackle this season in place of Armstead and has performed admirably, so not having him available would deprive the Dolphins of a valuable insurance policy.

Then again, it's not like the Dolphins haven't been forced to adjust on the offensive line all season. They used seven different starting O-line combinations in the first 10 games.