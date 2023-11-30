Dolphins have four potential starting offensive linemen battling an injury or illness heading into Sunday's road game against the Washington Commanders

The Miami Dolphins have been playing a game of musical chairs with the starting spots on the offensive line all season, and Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders will likely produce the eighth different combination of starting offensive linemen.

While Robert Hunt will seemingly regain his starting right guard spot after being held out of the past three games, the Dolphins could be forced to play without three key contributors on a line that's battled through injuries all season.

The Dolphins could be forced to play the first game of 2023 without swingman offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, who has started six games as Terron Armstead's replacement at left tackle.

Lamm's missed two straight practices

Lamm has been nursing a back injury since last week, and has missed the past two practices. But he was spotted in the Dolphins locker room on Thursday and could participate in Friday's practice.

Coincidentally, Armstead is battling a knee and quadriceps injury that motivated the 11-year veteran to pull himself out of the Jets game. But he's participated in the past two practices, likely on a limited basis.

If Armstead and Lamm can't go Kion Smith, a second-year player from Fayetteville State, who spent all of last season on Miami's practice squad, and made it onto the 53-man roster based on his training camp performance this summer.

"He's very athletic, good initial movements, has lower body power," Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said. "When you come from a smaller school and you display those physical traits, sometimes it's [about] getting the consistency to really be able to dive in and learn the wider things."

The Dolphins were also practicing without Lester Cotton, the projected starting left guard. Cotton, who has started four straight games, had been nursing a hip injury, but he was listed on the injury report with an illness.

Hunt's on the road back

Fortunately for Miami, Hunt is on the road back from left hamstring injury he had that sidelined him for three games.

Hunt dressed for Friday's New York Jets game, but played sparingly (mostly special teams work).

"I feel good, but I'm still taking it one day at a time. I'm still working myself in and not just going [full tilt]," said Hunt, who who has started 53 straight games before suffering the hamstring injury. "The [trainers] and myself have been doing a really good job of being smart in the situation. I'm thankful we did it that way.

"To get back in the jersey and to be on the field felt good," Hunt said. "Being dressed felt like it was a ste in the right direction. This week hopefully we [handle] it the way we usually do]."

When Hunt returns the Dolphins will be using its eighth different starting lineup. The unit has been constantly evolving because of Armstead's durability issues, Isaiah Wynn, the team's starting left guard, suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury, and Connor Williams' groin issues, which forced Liam Eichenberg in the starting lineup.

If Hunt returns Eichenberg, who has played well filling in for Hunt at right guard the past two games, could potentially move back to the left guard spot, depending on Cotton's status. Eichenberg, a 2021 second-round pick, started 10 games at left guard in the 2022 season, but has recently admitted he prefers to play right guard.

However, he's managed himself well as fill-in starter - whether it's at center or guard - for all but one game (Buffalo) this season.

Armstead will push through pain

But the Dolphins know it's Armstead, the four-time Pro Bowl left tackle, whom the unit needs in the lineup because his presence, and ability to handle most pass rushers without help, helps stabilized the blocking assignments.

Miami's coaches don't seem too concerned that Armstead will miss Sunday's game.

"His preparation and how he goes about his business ,and his drive to be one of the elite players at the position [are elite]," Smith said. "That just all takes into [consideration for] pushing through things to get yourself to game day, to be there for your teammates. He’s a consummate teammate, a consummate pro. When you have a guy like him who tells you he’s good to go, or he’s not, you believe it because he’s proven it over years and he’s a very good communicator.

"I have all the confidence in him when he’s really available to help us.”