The Dolphins haven't closed the door on Xavien Howard, but wanted the Pro Bowl cornerback to gauge where his market is

Xavien Howard and his representation are shopping his services to 31 NFL teams, but based on General Manager Chris Grier's tone regarding the former Miami Dolphins cornerback, one more team needs to be added to that list.

Even though Howard said Miami never discussed him potentially returning, or offered to restructure his contract when the team informed him they'd release him March 13 as a June 1 cut, Grier seemingly left the door open for the possible return of his best-ever draft pick.

"That was a tough one," Grier said during his sit down with South Florida reporters at the NFL Combine. "Xavien and I had a long conversation because he was the second player I drafted here in 2016. You know, [we] had been through a lot of stuff here. We were just talking about how proud I was from his early days when he first got here, stuff he had done as a player and a leader, helping us on the field. So, we had a long discussion.

"He understood it was a business decision. At the end of the day, [we] just felt it was right for him to have this opportunity for his agent to go see what's out there for him. But we didn't close the door on [a return]. We said we're going to stay in communication as the process goes and see what happens, and left the door open for him possibly coming back here too."

Howard drawing interest

With Howard becoming a free agent when his release becomes official March 13, David Canter, his South Florida-based agent, is actively shopping him to NFL teams, and there is expected to be a market for the 30-year-old, who was selected to four Pro Bowls, was named to one All-Pro team, and produced 29 career interceptions, which has him tied for fourth in Dolphins history and is the most in the NFL since 2017.

There seemingly is mutual interest from the Houston Texans, who happen to play in Howard's hometown. Numerous Texans players, including Laremy Tunsil, have reached out to the organization on Howard's behalf.

While Howard has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NFL career, his ball skills are phenomenal, and his one-on-one coverage skills allowed Miami's defenses to shine at times during numerous eras and schemes the defense ran.

That's why Howard won't be an easy player for the Dolphins to replace, which his cornerback partner Jalen Ramsey hinted at Friday when addressing his release on social media, calling Howard the "GREATEST cornerback in Miami Dolphins History."

"I won't ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillset!" Ramsey wrote, likely alluding to former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's stubbornness, which often limited how the cornerbacks were utilized.

That was a running complaint about last year's defense, which finished the 2023 season ranked 10th, but were ranked fourth before Howard suffered a foot injury that forced him to miss all but four snaps of the final three games, which were all losses.

Free agent options could be explored

The Dolphins typically carry 10 cornerbacks into training camp, and last year they finished the season with seven on the 53-man roster, and two on the practice squad, so don't be surprised if numerous veterans are signed in March.

And that could include a veteran addition who might contend to replace Howard as the boundary player put opposite Ramsey since Kohou's best position is seemingly the nickel spot.

Miami could go the aged-veteran route, targeting someone like Stephone Gilmore, who earned $10 million in base salary on bonuses from the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Rock Ya Sin, who played 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season, is also a free agent. The 29-game starter could be a more affordable option for the Dolphins, and has some history with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Last year a proven veteran like Patrick Peterson signed a two year, $14 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Peterson, a South Florida native, received a $5.85 million signing bonus to consummate the deal. If he's on the roster on the third day of the 2024 league year he will earn a $3 million roster bonus. If the Steelers decide his play isn't worth $6.8 million in 2024 he'll be released and becomes a free agent.

Plenty of other veterans are in similar positions, and could become available in the coming days. And Grier could also explore a trade that acquires a veteran cornerback, similar to how Miami got Ramsey last season.

With a healthy Ramsey as a cornerstone piece, don't be surprised if many of those veterans make a pitch to join the Dolphins, becoming Howard's possible replacement.