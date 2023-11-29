Emmanuel Ogbah likely will become a cap casualty next offseason, no matter how he performs in the final six game as one of Jaelan Phillips' replacements

Emmanuel Ogbah hinted at what might happen this coming offseason before training camp even began this summer.

The Miami Dolphins’ highest-paid player when it comes to base salary and cash paid out ($15.35 million) in 2023 was keenly aware that if he didn’t perform like an elite defender his tenure with the Dolphins would likely come to an end after this season.

Fast forward six months and it has become obvious Ogbah doesn’t fit into Vic Fangio’s plans on defense because he isn’t an ideal fit for Miami’s new defensive scheme.

That’s why Ogbah has sparingly played this season, and this week’s signing of veteran edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is a clear indication that Miami felt uncomfortable, or uneasy with Ogbah inheriting playing time because Jaelan Phillips suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in last week's win over the New York Jets.

While nothing is set in stone, Ogbah has been around the NFL long enough to be capable of reading the tea leaves.

“This season has had ups and downs, but I can’t really complain. Thankfully, I’m still here,” said Ogbah, who has contributed 10 tackles, four sacks, forced one fumble, and pulled down an interception in the 153 snaps he’s played on defense in 11 games. “It’s definitely had its ups and downs. I’m just ready for my opportunity.”

How did Ogbah fall out of favor?

Where did things go wrong?

How does a six-year veteran who produced two straight seasons of nine sacks for the Dolphins become a castoff, a seldom-used contributor?

It all started with the biceps injury that cut his 2022 season short, limiting him to nine games (three starts). Ogbah’s injury was one of the contributing factors that motivated Miami to trade a 2023 first-round pick for Bradley Chubb, acquiring the edge rusher the week of the trade deadline and then giving him a five-year, $110 million contract extension.

Then there was the scheme change from the aggressive, zero blitzing 3-4 hybrid defense former head coach Brian Flores installed, where Obgah served as 3-4 end, to Fangio’s zone-based 3-4 scheme, which most of the time utilizes a 2-4-5 defensive look.

In that approach there’s typically only two defensive linemen — Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler — on the field, and four linebackers, which includes two inside linebackers, Chubb, and another edge rusher, and five defensive backs.

Ogbah spent all offseason, training camp and regular season trying to learn how to play his new edge position standing up, attempting to fit into the scheme better, but it hasn’t been a smooth transition for the 6-foot-4, 278 pounder, who lacks the pass coverage expertise to play on early downs.

“It’s not easy, or not enjoyable. He’s a hell of a guy,” Fangio said when asked about excluding Obgah the week before Phillips’ suffered his season-ending injury. “He’s been a very productive player in this league. It’s just hard sometimes to get four guys reps at the edge position.”

Now is Ogbah’s opportunity, but to make the most of it he can’t get leapfrogged on the depth chart by Pierre-Paul, who has contributed 94.5 sacks in his 14-year career.

Avoiding the cap space crisis

With Ogbah's guaranteed money concluding at the end of this season, he knows the writing is on the wall. The Dolphins are $23.1 million over the projected cap for 2024, and releasing Ogbah as a June 1 cut would clear $15.8 million in cap space ($13.8 million without the June 1 designation), so it’s the easiest decision the franchise can make to tighten payroll.

At this point, all Ogbah, who recently turned 30, can do is put together good plays on film for his next team.

“The guys in the room, they understand. They understood what I was going through. The outside linebackers, the D-line room, I’m tied in with those guys,” Ogbah said. “They’d just come up to me and kept telling me, ‘Hey, don’t worry, we’re going to need you this season. We’re going to need you.’

“[I’m] just staying ready, just waiting for my name to be called,” Ogbah continued. “Like I said, it’s been frustrating, but I’m excited for this opportunity.”

And his NFL future depends on him making the most of it.