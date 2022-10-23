Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Inactive Info

It's mostly good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will have to do without Emmanuel Ogbah.

The defensive end and team's pass rusher will be inactive because of the back injury that kept him out of practice most of the week.

The Dolphins also will be without two of their cornerbacks, with Keion Crossen (knee) and Kader Kohou (oblique) both out with injuries.

The good news is that the Dolphins will have three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard after he was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week because of a groin injury.

The Dolphins also will have tackle Terron Armstead back after he missed the Week 6 game against Minnesota because of his nagging toe injury.

Fellow tackle Greg Little also will be active after being listed as questionable with an Achilles injury, though we'd still suspect that veteran Brandon Shell will start at right tackle after being signed to the active roster Saturday.

Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins also will be active after being questionable with a hand injury, and same with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury.

Along with Ogbah, Crossen and Kohou, the Dolphins inactives will be RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma and QB Skylar Thompson. Thompson is dealing with a thumb injury, but the Dolphins didn't need him anyway with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both in the lineup.

STEELERS INACTIVE INFO

The Pittsburgh inactives don't feature any big names, outside of perhaps cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who started three games this season.

Also inactive will be QB Mason Rudoph, G Kendrick Green, WR Steven Sims and LB Mark Robinson.

Sims, who had an 89-yard kickoff return against Tampa Bay last week, was ruled out Friday because of a hamstring injury.

Rookie QB Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback after being cleared from the concussion protocol this week.