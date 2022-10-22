Dolphins-Steelers Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 7.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Will Brinson

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be returning for this game. Mike Tomlin in prime time isn't something I want to fade, but Tua is first in the NFL in YPA and the Steelers are just south of average in terms of defensive pass DVOA. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are explosive plays waiting to happen and could have a field day against a Steelers secondary battling injury the last few weeks."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Steelers 16

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "This will be the return of Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins at quarterback. The Steelers will likely have Mitch Trubisky back starting in place of the injured Kenny Pickett, although there is a chance Pickett can play if he responds in the concussion protocol (UPDATE: Pickett will play). The Steelers played good defense last week, while the Dolphins have not been good on that side of the ball this season. Look for the Steelers to keep this one close, but the Dolphins will win it."

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Steelers 25

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa is back, and not a moment too soon for a Dolphins team that hasn’t won since Sept. 25. Tagovailoa should buoy an offense that, under Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater over the last two weeks, ranked 28th in EPA per play (-.1). Tagovailoa had it going before suffering a scary concussion in Week 4. He leads the NFL in QBR (80) and yards per attempt (9). Tyreek Hill — who is on pace to break the NFL’s single-season receiving yards record — should roast a Steelers defense that ranks 25th in yards per pass (7.2). So the Dolphins will score points. Will the Steelers? Unlikely, regardless of whether Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky plays. Yes, the Dolphins’ defensive backfield is super banged up, but the Steelers rank 30th in points (16.2) and have scored eight offensive touchdowns in six games. They need a score on defense or special teams — or perhaps both — to have a chance on Sunday."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins 27, Steelers 17

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins 30, Steelers 20

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins 26, Steelers 17

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Steelers will likely need to go back to Mitchell Trubisky at QB with rookie Kenny Pickett concussed. The Dolphins will be going with either Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater. They will use the great matchups for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle against an injury-riddled Pittsburgh pass defense to move the ball well. The Steelers can counter with more pop with Najee Harris and the running game, set up good opportunities with their talented wide receivers vs. a thin secondary."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Steelers 24

NBC Sports

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa is trending toward returning for Miami just in time for a primetime matchup with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has had plenty of issues on both sides of the ball, but a Mike Tomlin-coached team always has a chance."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Dolphins 26, Steelers 16

Matt Weyrich prediction: Dolphins 30, Steelers 9

FOX Sports

Analysis: "Prediction: The Steelers just aren't a good football team right now. They're not particularly dangerous. So as long as Tua is healthy — and stays healthy — this should be an easy win for Miami."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Steelers 13

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "The Steelers have a habit of surprising people, and they’ll want to win this one for former Miami coach Brian Flores."

Prediction: Steelers 20, Dolphins 17

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "With Tua Tagovailoa coming back, I expect the Dolphins to turn things around and end their three-game losing streak."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Steelers 20

NFL.com

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa is back, but will Terron Armstead return? The drop-off at left tackle for the Dolphins has been far more severe than at quarterback, with Greg Little and Brandon Shell allowing 16 pressures the last two weeks despite quick throws. I want to know about the Dolphins’ tackles before picking this game, and I’m curious if Kenny Pickett will start. Miami’s blitz packages aren’t hitting like they were a year ago, but it’s still a lot for a rookie to deal with. Either way, every Steelers game except the Bills blowout has bascially come down to the final possession, so they should keep it close."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Steelers 22

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: Despite the point spread, this just doesn't feel like a game where the Dolphins are going to coast, and that's largely due to their troubling injury list. While it's fair to assume or hope that most of the "questionable" players will play, there truly as some key players there whose absence could make a big difference. Along with Armstead, the Dolphins secondary just can't afford to be without Xavien Howard, particularly since the Steelers have quality wide receivers in Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens. Even with the injuries, we're not buying the Steelers as a typical Mike Tomlin Steelers team until proven otherwise, and the Dolphins still will find a way to win. But it won't be as easy as the point spread might indicate."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Steelers 20

