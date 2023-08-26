Skip to main content

    Dolphins Player Percentages of Making 53-Man Roster

    Breaking down the players currently on the active roster into six categories approaching cut-down day
    • Author:
    • Updated:
      Original:

    In this story:

    Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins

    The Miami Dolphins have 89 players on their active roster as they head into their preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that number will be down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

    That means the team — like every other around the NFL — will have to clear out 36 players either by waiving them, terminating their contract (in the case of vested veterans), trading them or putting them on a reserve list (IR or PUP).

    While we always can expect some surprises on cut-down day, we also should have a pretty good idea based on training camp practices, expected roles and past performances how a lot of the roster will look.

    We break it down — accompanied by assorted comments — before the preseason finale into six categories of players based on the likelihood they will be on that initial 53-man roster: About 100 percent on the roster, 75-100 on the roster, 50-75, 50-50, 25-50 and 0-50.

    PLAYERS ABOUT 100 PERCENT ON THE INITIAL 53-MAN DOLPHINS ROSTER

    There's really no need for explanation here, but only an unexpected and sudden development would change this:

    28 players:

    QB Tua Tagovailoa

    RB De'Von Achane

    FB Alec Ingold

    WR Braxton Berrios

    WR Tyreek Hill

    WR Jaylen Waddle

    TE Durham Smythe

    C Connor Williams

    G Robert Hunt

    T Terron Armstead

    T Austin Jackson

    DE Emmanuel Ogbah — Based on his projected role as a backup, Ogbah's place on the roster wouldn't be secure if not for the fact his $15 million salary is guaranteed.

    DT Zach Sieler

    DT Christian Wilkins

    DT Raekwon Davis

    LB Bradley Chubb

    LB Jaelan Phillips

    LB Duke Riley

    LB David Long Jr.

    LB Jerome Baker

    CB Kader Kohou

    CB Xavien Howard

    S Jevon Holland

    S DeShon Elliott

    CB Cam Smith

    K Jason Sanders

    P Jake Bailey

    LS Blake Ferguson

    PLAYERS 75-100 PERCENT ON THE INITIAL 53-MAN DOLPHINS ROSTER

    15 players:

    QB Mike White

    QB Skylar Thompson

    RB Jeff Wilson Jr. — The only way he's off the roster is if he gets included in a trade for Jonathan Taylor, which very well might never materialize.

    RB Raheem Mostert — See Wilson above.

    WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. — His place on the roster is pretty much secure unless the Dolphins find a trade partner or are willing to eat his $5 million guaranteed salary.

    WR Erik Ezukanma

    T Kendall Lamm

    C/G Dan Feeney — Feeney's spot on the roster might be less secure if not for the fact the Dolphins gave him $3.2 million guaranteed on his one-year contract.

    G Liam Eichenberg — Even if Eichenberg ends up losing the starting left guard job, it's difficult to envision the Dolphins walking away from their former second-round pick after just two seasons.

    G/T Isaiah Wynn — Such is the state of the Dolphins offensive line that Wynn might be the front-runner for the left guard job but also probably shouldn't be considered a lock.

    LB Andrew Van Ginkel

    CB Jalen Ramsey — Ramsey obviously is going to be with the Dolphins in 2023, but he's not in the 100 percent list in the event the team's medical reports on him aren't encouraging and team decides to shut him down by putting him on IR.

    S Elijah Campbell

    S Verone McKinley III

    CB Eli Apple

    PLAYERS 50-75 PERCENT ON THE INITIAL 53-MAN DOLPHINS ROSTER

    7 players:

    RB Salvon Ahmed

    WR Robbie Chosen — One possibility with Chosen is that the Dolphins will terminate his contract with an agreement he'll be brought back in order to save a roster spot for a player who needs to go on IR after the cuts to 53, someone like Ramsey.

    TE Tyler Kroft — The injury to Saubert combined with Kroft's experience really has paved the way for him.

    LB Channing Tindall

    LB Malik Reed

    CB Noah Igbinoghene — This might be too low given the fact that Igbinoghene overall had a pretty good training camp, though his play has slipped a bit of late.

    S Brandon Jones — This is a complicated one because Jones was productive in the previous scheme, but he hasn't had a chance to prove himself in the new one because of injury issues.

    PLAYERS 50-50 PERCENT ON THE INITIAL 53-MAN DOLPHINS ROSTER

    7 players:

    TE Eric Saubert — His injury has clouded his picture and it could be that he ends up on IR or waived/injured.

    TE Elijah Higgins

    TE Julian Hill — It could be that the final roster spot at tight end will come down to one of the two rookies, Hill or Higgins.

    G Lester Cotton — It wasn't that long ago that Cotton looked like a contender for the starting left guard job, but an injury set him back and now his spot may depend on whether the Dolphins keep eight or nine O-linemen.

    DT Da'Shawn Hand — He appeared to have a roster spot pretty well secured until his recent injury, which unfortunately continued a pattern for him.

    DT Brandon Pili

    CB Keion Crossen — Crossen's fate could come down to whether the Dolphins decide it's better to save $3 million in cap space than keep him on the roster.

    PLAYERS 25-50 PERCENT ON THE INITIAL 53-MAN DOLPHINS ROSTER

    17 players:

    RB Myles Gaskin

    RB Chris Brooks

    WR River Cracraft

    TE Tanner Conner

    G Robert Jones — Jones would have been closer to the 50-75 percent range if not for the knee injury he sustained against Houston last weekend. 

    T Cedric Ogbuehi

    OL Ryan Hayes

    DT Josiah Bronson

    DT Jaylen Twyman

    LB Mitchell Agude

    LB Aubrey Miller Jr.

    LB Cameron Goode

    LB A.J. Johnson — The new linebacker wouldn't have much of a choice of sticking under normal circumstances, but his familiarity with Vic Fangio (together in Denver from 2019-21) is a big plus.

    DB Trill Williams — There's definitely potential here, but the reality is that Williams simply hasn't been able to show much this summer and the Dolphins have a lot of options in the secondary.

    DB Keidron Smith — This is a good-looking rookie free agent who at least gave himself a chance with an impressive summer.

    DB Jamal Perry — His shot at making the roster could come down to his special teams acumen.

    DB Parry Nickerson — The team's lack of depth at slot cornerback in light of Nik Needham being likely to start the season on Reserve/PUP gives him at least a shot.

    PLAYERS 0-25 PERCENT ON THE INITIAL 53-MAN DOLPHINS ROSTER

    15 players:

    QB James Blackman

    WR Chris Coleman

    WR Daewood Davis

    WR Braylon Sanders

    WR Keke Coutee

    C Alama Uluave

    T Kion Smith

    T Geron Christian

    T James Tunstall

    DE Randy Charlton

    DT Jamal Woods

    LB Garrett Nelson

    CB Justin Bethel

    CB Ethan Bonner

    CB Bryce Thompson
    © 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.